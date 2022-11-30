Travis Kotas takes over as head boys basketball coach of Exeter-Milligan after spending six seasons as an assistant.
The Timberwolves were 10-12 last season and return three starters, including senior Marcus Krupicka who is tops in scoring among those back. Krupicka averaged eight points and four rebounds last season.
Juniors Tyler Due and Draven Payne were also in the starting five a year ago, combining nine points and six rebounds per game.
“They will be the strength of our team,” Kotas said of his returners.
Consistency in scoring is something the Timberwolves will need to sort out. That will come from a mix of juniors and sophomores with Krupicka being the lone senior.
“The main goal and expectations for the kids are to give maximum effort and compete for four quarters,” Kotas said. “If we do that, hopefully we can improve on last year’s 10-win campaign.”