Abby Kraemer proved she was the real deal Friday afternoon and Hastings College couldn't solve her in what ended a doubleheader sweep for the visiting Dordt Defenders.
The Broncos' start to a tough conference weekend began and ended with Kraemer, the conference leader in earned run average and strikeouts, in the pitchers' circle.
Dordt's ace struck out 11 Broncos in a 6-2 game one win and slammed the door in the Defenders' 11-8 nightcap victory with two relief innings.
"Kraemer is a very tough pitcher," said Hastings College head coach Troy Baker. "We knew that her (earned run average) was in the 1s. I was proud that we got two (runs in game one). I really was."
The pair of runs Hastings did get in the opener at Smith Complex might have been enough had the Broncos not committed five errors.
"When your defense creates five errors and you're going up against (Kraemer), you're not going to win many games," Baker said.
The Broncos slugged nine hits, but couldn't back up starter Kyleigh Boever, who threw all seven frames and struck out seven. Only four of Dordt's six runs were earned thanks to defensive blunders.
Baker said his pitcher countered Kraemer as best she could against a Dordt offense that ranks in the bottom half of the Great Plain Athletic Conference.
"I was hoping that Kyleigh would be able to hold them down and I think that Kyleigh did a very good job," the coach said.
"We knew coming in on paper they weren't the greatest hitting team, and in game one they kind of proved that. They'll sacrifice and get the runner over for the next batter and they did a really good job, and I have to give them credit."
Dordt (16-9-1, 6-2) broke the game open in the fifth inning. Its lineup produced four runs in the frame with two singles and a double. A HC throwing error contributed to the outpour, too.
HC answered in the bottom of the frame with two runs of its own with help from a double by Taylor Stuhr and a single by Isabel Tanabe.
But Dordt added two more runs in the sixth on a pair of singles and a pair of Bronco errors.
Game one
Dordt (15-9-1, 5-2)..............000 042 0 — 6 9 3
HC (17-17, 3-6)....................000 020 0 — 2 5 4
WP — Abby Kraemer. LP — Kyleigh Boever.
2B — D, Cunrad, Terpstra. H, Schelkopf.
Dordt jumped out of the gate early in game two with singles from Kenzie Cunard and Chandler Schemper that gave the Defenders the early 1-0 lead.
A two-run blast by Koster in the second boosted the margin to 3-0.
The Broncos (17-18, 3-7) found the bats in the third inning, scoring six runs in the frame.
Singles from Isabel Tanabe and Sydney Schelkopf gave way to Julia Reimer, who doubled to score them both.
Mattie Hogrefe was hit by a pitch, then Taylor Stuhr hit a three-run shot over the left field fence to cap off the outburst.
"Taylor's blast, with the three-run home run, was great for her. She has been battling a little bit, but the thing is we added on," Baker said.
HC added two more in the fourth after Reimer was hit by a pitch and Hogrefe stepped up and hit a two run shot to extend the lead 8-4.
"We got it to be 6-2 us and they came back with two then we answered," Baker said.
The Defenders tied the game at 8-8 with four runs in the top of the sixth. Jessica Oules slashed a two-run double and two more scored on Emma Groen's single and a subsequent Hastings error.
"The bottom of their order just killed us," Baker said. "Their eight- and nine-hole hitters came up big and did the damage. When you're hitting one, two ,or three, they are going to come through eventually and they did.
Dordt then broke the tie with a two-out rally in the seventh. A three-run blast off the bat of Karli Olsen knocked the life out of the Broncos.
If that didn't do it, seeing Kraemer enter the game an inning prior did.
She sealed the 11-8 victory and doubleheader sweep with two scoreless frames. Kraemer worked around a two-out single in the sixth and retired the final four Broncos in order.
"We didn't lose the game in the seventh inning," Baker said. "We gave them a couple of runs because of our errors (earlier in the game). We just need to do a better job of getting grounders and making routine plays."
Hastings will have another chance on its senior day Saturday against Northwestern. The teams will play two beginning at 1 p.m.
Game two
Dordt (16-9-1, 6-2)...............120 104 3 — 11 16 3
HC (17-18, 3-7).....................006 200 0 — 8 9 5
WP — Kreamer. LP — Hogrefe.
2B — D, Cunrad, Oules. H, Reimer, Mays.
HR — D, Olsen, Koster. H, Hogrefe, Stuhr.