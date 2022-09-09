BLADEN — Silver Lake could have fooled some folks Friday afternoon who were unaware the Mustangs moved back up to the eight-man football ranks.
The brand of football they played for a third straight week more closely resembled the six-man version they spent the last decade playing.
The Mustangs (1-2) scored 50 points in their Class D-2 matchup against Maywood-Hayes Center under the Friday sun, but the Wolves seized control late in the contest and concluded a dominating second half as the winners with 59 points.
“They looked more like the six-man team,” Silver Lake coach Kyle Conroy said of Maywood-Hayes Center, whose longest drive was nine plays and less than four minutes.
The Wolves had five scoring drives lasting just one play. The others went: two plays, three plays, eight plays and the aforementioned nine.
“They had those one play strikes,” Conroy said. “We’ve got to do a better job communicating on defense.”
Maywood-Hayes Center quarterback Hayden Kramer had a hand in all nine of the Wolves’ touchdowns. Kramer ran for four scores and threw for five.
He had scoring strikes of 10, 14, 15, 50 and 64 yards and was 8-for-13 passing with 191 yards.
Kramer added 272 yards on 20 carries, featuring touchdown runs of 16, 47, 58 and 59 yards.
“All week we stressed that (Kramer) was a dude,” Conroy said. “And I mean that with the utmost respect. We knew we had to stop him and we knew he could make plays and he did. At halftime we tried to adjust some things but he just continued to make plays.”
Kramer’s biggest plays mostly came in the middle quarters, where the Wolves produced a combined 46 points.
His screen pass for a touchdown on a broken play before halftime propelled the Wolves in front of the Mustangs after trailing 14-0 eight minutes into the game.
Silver Lake regained the advantage on its opening drive of the second half as Keaton Karr scored from 17 yards out, with the majority of those coming through and after contact from a defender.
And then the back-and-forth nature of the game really took form.
Silver Lake dominated in time of possession, but only because the Mustangs needed more plays to score.
Maywood-Hayes Center ran just seven plays in the third quarter and scored four times.
It quickly became a challenge of who could get the first defensive stop. And that battle was won by the Wolves (2-1), who halted the Mustangs on three straight drives from the end of the third and into the fourth quarter.
Conroy took the blame for electing not to punt the ball away on a 4th-and-1 at his own 26 yard line. Three plays later, Maywood was up 46-36.
Silver Lake fumbled on the first play of its next drive at its own 16, resulting in another Wolves TD. And finally, another turnover on downs by the Mustangs deep in enemy territory.
Trailing by 16 with 10 minutes to play, Silver Lake got back in the saddle with an Adrian Gomez touchdown following a fumble by the Wolves.
The two-point conversion failed, though, and it remained a two-score game.
M-HC answered anyway with its longest drive of the day and wiped four minutes off the clock before the Mustangs pounded in a final tally by Paxton Sorensen.
Karr carried 46 times for 348 yards and three TDs for Silver Lake in a losing effort.
“He’s a warrior,” Conroy said. “One of the toughest dudes I’ve had the privilege of coaching.”
M-HC (2-1).............6 20 26 7 — 59
SL (1-2)................14 8 14 14 — 50
SL — Karr 3 run (Karr run)
SL — Gomez 1 run (pass fail)
MHC — Ingison 50 pass from Kramer (run fail)
MHC — Kramer 59 run (Schwenk kick)
MHC — Team safety (Gomez)
SL — Gomez 1 run (run fail)
MHC — Cox 64 pass from Kramer (pass fail)
MHC — Schwenk 10 pass from Kramer (Schwenk kick)
SL — Karr 17 run (Knehans pass)
MHC — Kramer 58 run (run fail)
SL — Karr 7 run (run fail)
MHC — Kramer 47 run (Kramer run)
MHC — Kramer 16 run (kick failed)
MHC — Schwenk 14 pass from Kramer (run fail)
SL — Gomez 7 run (kick failed)
MHC — Ingison 15 pass from Kramer (kick failed)
SL — Sorensen 3 run (Bonifas pass)