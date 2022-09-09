Story Highlights

Keaton Karr carried 46 times for 348 yards and three TDs for Silver Lake in a losing effort.

“He’s a warrior,” coach Kyle Conroy said. “One of the toughest dudes I’ve had the privilege of coaching.”

BLADEN — Silver Lake could have fooled some folks Friday afternoon who were unaware the Mustangs moved back up to the eight-man football ranks.

The brand of football they played for a third straight week more closely resembled the six-man version they spent the last decade playing.

0
0
0
0
0