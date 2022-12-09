p02-02-21KENbbLNH1.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Lawrence-Nelson’s Krayton Kucera.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

NELSON — Krayton Kucera had yet to break out offensvely through Lawrence-Nelson’s first couple of games this season.

But on Friday, he went toe to toe with Franklin’s Tucker Rose and then some, leading the Raiders to a 52-38 victory.

0
0
0
0
0