NELSON — Krayton Kucera had yet to break out offensvely through Lawrence-Nelson’s first couple of games this season.
But on Friday, he went toe to toe with Franklin’s Tucker Rose and then some, leading the Raiders to a 52-38 victory.
“Kucera struggled to score the first two games and he’s a heck of a player,” said L-N head coach Decker Brown, whose team improved to 2-1. “He puts the time in, and he loves the game. I’m happy to see him get back on track, he needed that.”
Kucera scored a game-high 25 points — 10 in the first quarter, 19 by halftime — to put the Raiders in winning position. Rose led Franklin with 16 points.
Lawrence-Nelson’s offense was sparked by a defensive look it had not yet shown, and it frazzled Franklin initially.
“We came out and showed a little pressure, which we haven’t done yet this year,” Brown said.
“We have a lot of guys, we have a very deep bench and sometimes it’s about finding that right combination. We had a couple of guys who hadn’t played very many minutes in the past couple of games, who really stepped up and played well.”
The Raiders, though ahead, weren’t satiisfied with only a six-point lead at halftime.
“I think we went in at half and the guys were a little frustrated with how many points we had given up, but I think we regrouped and played a decent second half.” said Brown.
Toby Kotinek and Devyn Zikmund both hit their opening shots in the second half to extend the Raider lead to 10, which was quickly dwindling away after a couple of turnovers.
Matt Ayres brought the Flyers to within three to start the fourth quarter before the Raiders went on a 11-0 run to seal the deal.
“My message after the game was whoever is willing to be the guy one night and willing to support another guy the next night, that’s going to be the sign of what type of night and year we have.” said Brown.
The Raiders host Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Saturday afternoon.
“We are about to go through a five-game stretch against really quality opponents and I am excited to see how we match up against that,” Brown said “I think this is a great chance to measure ourselves and start tomorrow night with BDS.”
Franklin (1-2).........11 11 9 7 — 38
L-N (2-1)...............14 14 9 15 — 52
Franklin (38)
Tucker Rose 16, Matt Ayres 9, Josh Cooper 6, Miles Cleveland 4, Kaiden Harmon 2, Gregory Boettcher 1
Lawrence-Nelson (52)
Krayton Kucera 25, Baylen Bargen 6, Clay Williams 5, Devyn Zikmund 4, Nolan Ostdiek 4, Toby Kotinek 2, Erik Wheeland 2, Tyson Kotinek 2, Sawyer Cox 2
Girls: L-N 51, Franklin 7
Lawrence-Nelson opened the game on a 17-0 run with eight points coming from Jessica Sole.
Sole finished with 16 points and was joined in double figures by Kara Menke, who had 12 points. Five other Raiders scored behind them.
“I really liked how they went out and played together as a team, passed the ball really well and shot the ball when they were open.” said head coach Andy Peterson. “I thought they did a really good job playing as a team tonight; they weren’t afraid to pass it to a teammate. They got themselves open and our defense, we just had our hands up a little better getting in the passing lanes.”
Franklin committed 21 turnovers and was led in scoring by Johanna Haussermann’s four points.
Franklin (0-3)...............2 2 0 3 — 7
L-N (1-2)...............19 8 14 10 — 51
Franklin (7)
Johanna Haussermann 4, Allison Boettcher 2, Macy Lenneman 1
Lawrence-Nelson (51)
Jessica Sole 16, Kara Menke, 12, Katelyn Mazour 8, Sydney Biltoft 5, Emily Troudt 4, Hanna Skinner 4, Josie Hajny 2