GILTNER — When you’re hot, you’re hot.
Behind the left-handed shooting of Krayton Kucera, the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders notched a 46-38 win over Giltner Thursday night.
GILTNER — When you’re hot, you’re hot.
Behind the left-handed shooting of Krayton Kucera, the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders notched a 46-38 win over Giltner Thursday night.
Kucera scored 16 of his 26 points in the second half and went 5-for 6 from the line in the second half to pull the Raiders away from the Hornets.
“That is what a big time player does. Krayton wants to shoot the ball but we have to alleviate some of the pressure off of him,” said L-N head coach Dekker Brown. “(Kucera) can’t do it every night. There are some nights that he can’t find a bucket and we need some other guys that will need to come through.”
Brown said that his team has been craving to have the ball find the bottom of the net. Neither team got anything to fall early on, with Giltner having a 4-3 lead after one quarter.
The game stood at 14-13 at the half with the Raiders narrowly ahead.
Giltner’s Garet Harvey had an and-one early in the second half to give the home teams its first lead since the opening frame. However, L-N would have an answer in Kucera, who poured in nine third-quarter points.
The Hornets pulled within six points thanks to Ethan Ballard, who scored his team-high 13 points in the second half, but couldn’t inch any closer. The Raiders defense stepped up in the final four minutes, creating some contested shots that wouldn’t fall for the Hornets.
“The defense played well. Most of (Giltner’s) points came from the free throw line or the 3-point line. The energy in the second half was great. We wanted to come out with a lot of energy,” Brown said. “Where do you get your energy? You get it off of makes and put pressure on them.”
L-N’s Carter Griffs and Nolan Ostdiek each had six points. Clay Williams had four. Toby Kotinek had three and Connor Janda one.
Giltner’s Cooper Reeson had eight, while Marshall Humphrey had six and Taylor Smith two.
Girls: L-N 50, Giltner 25
The Raiders were led by Kara Menke’s 20 points. She scored 13 in the second half. Sydney Biltoft had seven points. Katelyn Mazour, Jessica Sole and Hanna Skinner each contributed six. Emily Troudt had two and Josie Hajny one.
“We came out of the gates a little bit slow. I had to chew them out a little bit, but I thought they responded well and we came out of here with the victory,” said L-N head coach Andy Peterson.
Giltner was paced by Kinley Kaczor, who tallied nine points. Hailey Eastman had five, Tracy Wiles four, and Avery Reeson and Addison Wilson each had two. Alyssa Fastnacht added one point.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.