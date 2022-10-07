WOOD RIVER — Class C-2 No. 3 St. Cecilia took its undefeated season into Wood River Friday night, and the Bluehawks didn't have any trouble keeping it intact as they flew past Wood River 53-7.
STC scored four touchdowns in the game's first nine minutes on the way to a 40-0 lead at halftime.
"I'm really proud of the kids up front. They were very physical," said STC head coach Clint Head. "We knew that Wood River is going to be physical. They are a good football team."
Quinn Rosno scored on a seven-yard touchdown run with just two minutes expired and the Bluehawks were off and rolling.
Carson Kudlacek found Jenson Anderson from 45 yards out for a score on the next drive, then Kudlacek ran in a pair of touchdowns — both from seven yards.
"We wanted to come out fast," Head said. "We know that Wood River is one of those teams that can hang on to the ball for a while. (Rosno) is finding the holes and he is getting behind his pads and so can Chase Evans. They both run the ball really well and they are tough backs."
STC rolled up 232 yards on the ground Friday, with Rosno leading the way at 138 on 17 carries.
Wood River (5-2) didn't have much success in moving the ball down the field. The STC defense forced the Eagles to punt five times in the first half while the creating four turnovers.
"You can't say enough of what coach Jerald Kissinger has done for our defense. What he has done to our defense the last few years has been incredible and coach Joe Dinan," said Head. "They put together a great game plan and they are very good at it, and they get the kids to play hard."
STC scored twice more in the second quarter with Kudlacek connecting with Cooper Butler for a 21-yard touchdown pass, then Jenson Anderson taking the end around handoff from seven yards out to put the Bluehawks up 40-0 at half.
Not much changed in the second half.
The Bluehawks opened the third quarter with Kudlacek scoring from two yards out and then he connected with Cooper Butler for a 27-yard score to go up 53-0.
Wood River's only touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Madden Brabec found Josh Leuhr for a 39-yard strike.
Kudlacek finished 9-for-14 for 155 yards and three touchdowns and ran seven times for 48 yards and three more touchdowns.
Butler had four receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Anderson hauled in two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.
St. Cecilia (7-0).................28 12 13 0 — 53
Wood River (5-2)......................0 0 0 7 — 7
STC — Quinn Rosno 7 run (Carson Kudlacek kick good)
STC — Jenson Anderson 45 pass from Carson Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Kudlacek 7 run (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Kudlacek 7 run (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Cooper Butler 21 pass Kudlacek (kick failed)
STC — Anderson 6 run (conversion failed)
STC — Kudlacek 3 run (kick failed)
STC — Butler 28 pass from Kudlacek (kick good)
WR — Josh Leuhr 39 pass from Madden Brabec (kick good)