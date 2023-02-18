p02-20-23NSAwrKuehn.jpg
Kenesaw’s Nickolas Kuehn wrestles Howells-Dodge’s Dylan Brichacek in their 132-pound Class D championship match Saturday during the state tournament in Omaha. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

OMAHA — For only the third time in Kenesaw wrestling's history, the Blue Devils have a state champion.

Nickolas Kuehn capped an unbeaten season Saturday in the Class D 138-pound state final at CHI Health Center Arena.

