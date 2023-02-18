OMAHA — For only the third time in Kenesaw wrestling's history, the Blue Devils have a state champion.
Nickolas Kuehn capped an unbeaten season Saturday in the Class D 138-pound state final at CHI Health Center Arena.
Kuehn (51-0) scored a 14-2 major decision on Dylan Brichacek of Howells-Dodge in his final high school match.
"I was hoping to pin him in that banana split," Kuehn said. "That was the goal, so I could follow in (Shelton's) Sebastian Sauceda's footprints. Oh, lordy. Feels amazing."
Sauceda pinned his 113-pound opponent in the second period, then proceeded to do a roundoff back handspring.
Kuehn's celebration was much more tame — he pointed to different corners of the arena, forming a heart with his hands to one section.
51-0!! Kenesaw’s Nickolas Kuehn is a Class D state champion at 132 pounds. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/cnyEOQcqOH— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) February 18, 2023
Last year's runner-up, Kuehn enjoyed a dominant year of redemption on the way to a gold-medal finish.
"I faced a few state placers here and there, just dominating as I usually do," he said.
Kuehn ends his career as the school's only two-time finalist.
His first-year coach, Preston Johnson, said Kuehn is "like nothing you've ever seen before.
"He's a fun, goofy kid 95% of the time, but when he's wrestling, he just turns a switch and becomes an animal who is hunting."
Fifty-one opponents were prey this season.
