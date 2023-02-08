KENESAW — For almost a year, Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn has wrestled with an image on his cellphone taken after his triple-overtime loss to three-time state champion Scout Ashburn of Plainview at last year's state wrestling tournament.
It is an image he has looked upon every day since, a memory he hopes to erase by capping his record-breaking career with a gold medal at 132 pounds in this year's state tournament Feb. 16-18 at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha.
"It makes me think about that day and how I don't want to experience it again," Kuehn said of the photo. "I've got to stay focused, because anyone can lose at any moment. For the next two weeks I'll be focused on the state title. I don't just want a medal, I want the gold one."
Graduation will deny Kuehn another shot at defeating Ashburn, whom he had beaten earlier in his career. Notwithstanding, knocking off the No. 2 seed in Class C and No. 3 seed in Class D has certainly bolstered what has to date been a perfect 43-0 season, with all but four of his matches ending in pins or tech falls.
His already soaring confidence level continues to climb as he strives to augment his school-record 150 career wins, clinched in the Fort Kearny/Twin Valley Conference meet Feb. 2 in his home gym.
Kuehn's path to state must still pass through districts this weekend at Southern Valley.
"It doesn't matter who I wrestle," Kuehn said. "I just go out there and do what I need to do. Obviously, I'll watch their matches and see what they like to do, but when I go into the match, I dictate what we do. I control the pace."
His otherworldly season has been a treat to behold for first-year Kenesaw wrestling coach Preston Johnson. And while no championship crown is ever a given, Johnson thinks Kuehn is poised to pounce in what figures to be his fourth straight go-around at state.
"He's just wrestling at a different level compared to other kids," Johnson said. "Pound-for-pound, he is an animal. He's so familiar with the sport. It's natural to him.
"He doesn't wait around. He takes care of business. He works harder than everybody every day in practice. He's dedicated."
A competitive grappler since preschool, Kuehn has been reaping the benefits of additional mat time and instruction with 2Tuff Gym wrestling program in Hastings since sixth grade. That investment has "accelerated him far ahead of others," Johnson said.
Following in the footsteps of his older brothers Dyllan, who wrestled at Minden, and Trevor, his teammate two of his four years at Kenesaw, Kuehn believes it is his passion for the sport that has driven him to enjoy success on the mat.
"I just think about wrestling all the time because I love it," he said. "It's as simple as that. You can't be a good athlete if you don't love the sport and your heart's not in it. It's not nearly as fun when you are not getting your hand raised after a match."
Adding to the urgency of realizing his final chance at a state title is the knowledge he will be putting wrestling on the shelf indefinitely when he heads to college in the fall to devote himself wholeheartedly to learning the family's heating and air conditioning business.
His goal is to one day run his own HVAC business, Kuehn said.
Until then, he will be focusing his attention on adding gold to his wrestling mantle.
"I love the grind," he said. "It all comes down to you. If you win or lose a match, that's on you.
"When work needs to be put in, I put in the work. Every day I want to prove I'm the best Class D wrestler in Nebraska. As a freshman, sophomore, and junior, I had to wrestle the toughest in my weight class. Knowing I am the hammer this year feels pretty good."