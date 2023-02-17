OMAHA — The road to redemption has one more stop for Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn and Thayer Central's Gunner Mumford. The two Class D wrestlers have replayed last year's finals losses in their minds every day since last season. And after winning in the semifinals on Friday, both wrestlers are just one win away from capturing that elusive gold medal.
"Job's not finished; one more match in my high school career," Kuehn said. "Last year's feeling, losing in the state finals, I never want to feel like that again. It's been motivation since that day. Every single day I've gotten better because of that."
"It means everything to me. Getting that gold medal is something I should have had last year. It's been something since February 19 of last year to (Saturday), February 18 — that's when that goal will be met."
Kuehn dominated his semifinal match, beating James Mcginnis of Kimball with a 14-5 major decision. The Kenesaw senior said he had already beaten Mcginnis via tech fall previously, but he knew it'd be a tougher match at state.
"In the state semifinals, it's going to be closer so you have to wrestle smart. I got a nice lead and just kind of coasted from there," Kuehn said.
Kuehn's opponent in the finals will be Howells-Dodge's Dylan Birchacek, a sophomore with a record of 43-3. Kuehn, who improved to 50-0 with the semifinal win, said he's confident he'll be able to get the job done and complete his undefeated season.
"I just have to be mentally prepared," he said.
Mumford had a harder time advancing to the championship match after wrestling — as he admitted — a less-than-stellar match. The Titans' senior trailed 7-5 going into the final period, but he scored eight points in the frame, including a takedown and nearfall in the final 30 seconds.
"That last period, I remember looking up at our crowd and asking myself, "Do I want it, or not?" That's what got me through that," Mumford said. "I wrestled like absolute crap, but hopefully we can come out tomorrow and let them have it."
The Class D 170-pound championship match will feature a pair of unbeaten wrestlers: Mumford is 49-0 and Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester is 43-0 on the year. Kuester has pinned all three of his opponents at the state tourney.
Mumford believes he should have won the gold last year, if he would not have gotten in his own way. He said he did not have the right mentality going into the finals last year, but this season, Mumford is ready to go into the match expecting to be in control.
"I have to do a lot of thinking. For me, wrestling is more of a mental game," he said. "I wrestled like absolute crap that match, and that was due to my mental state...I need to get it through my head that it's not going to be just any match, it's going to be my match."
Mumford won't be the only Titan vying for a gold medal. Thayer Central's 120-pounder Triston Wells recorded a 5-3 decision to advance to the state championship. He's improved with each season of his career, and after placing third last season, the senior is expecting to claim the top spot on the podium.
"Starting off freshman year, I was undersized. I was coming in at 95 pounds and wrestling 106, so it was a tough freshman year," Wells said. "I qualified as a sophomore, and that just pushed me to work even harder during the summer and during the season. Junior year I got third at 113, and again that pushed me to work even harder and just push myself. Now, the finals in my senior year, this is it."
Wells will face Pleasanton's Gatlin Krepela in the finals. Krepela knocked Wells out of the semifinals last season at state, but Wells pinned the Pleasanton sophomore in the district final. Wells said Krepela is tall and lengthy, but if he wrestles his match, the Titans' senior believes he'll be okay.
"I'm just wrestling smart right now," Wells said. "Last couple of years, I've struggled with that. I'd go in super aggressive, but you have to wrestle smart. Slow is smart."
Semifinals
120 — Triston Wells (42-7), Thayer Central dec. Carter Beckman (35-4), Elgin/Pope John; 5-3
132 — Nickolas Kuehn (50-0), Kenesaw maj. dec. James Mcginnis (39-7), Kimball; 14-5
170 — Gunner Mumford (49-0), Thayer Central dec. Chase Gracey (32-7), Mullen; 13-9
Consolation first round
106 — Colter Sinn (34-9), Thayer Central, dec. Dylan Kollmorgen (23-25), Hitchcock County; 6-5
106 — Gavin Patterson (28-9), Wilcox-Hildreth, dec. Christopher Alleen (23-17), Arcadia/Loup City; 7-0
120 — Grant Haussermann (33-14), Franklin, pinned Treu Atkins (22-19), SEM; 2:12
126 — Tanner Mclain (29-12), Hitchcock County, pinned Kyler Carraher (25-22), Franklin; 2:38
Consolation second round
106 — Korey Poppe (28-14), Sutton dec. Symon Kastl (12-24), Aquinas Catholic; 6-0
106 — Matthew Johnson (15-5), Kimball, dec. Colter Sinn (34-10), Thayer Central; 6-2
106 — Gavin Patterson (29-9), Wilcox-Hildreth pinned Logan Robirds (36-10), North Platte St. Pat's; 4:58
120 — Grant Haussermann (34-14), Franklin dec. Hudson Deeds (25-24), North Platte St. Pat's; 8-4
126 — Brody Patterson (37-14), Wilcox-Hildreth dec. Ethan Kester (33-14), Summerland; 3-1
182 — Conner Bryner (39-12), Sutherland, pinned Hunter Fredrickson (40-15), Kenesaw; 3:51
182 — Kolyn Gaston (39-5), Hitchcock County, pinned Cameron Schulte (40-8), Thayer Central; 4:39
Consolation quarterfinals
106 — Levi Russell (36-11), High Plains Community, dec. Korey Poppe (28-15), Sutton; 5-4
106 — Matthew Johnson (15-5), Kimball, dec. Gavin Patterson (29-30), Wilcox-Hildreth; 8-4
120 — Grant Haussermann (35-14), Franklin dec. Luke Harper (39-12), Sutherland; 4-0
126 — Gage Friesen (39-17), High Plains Community, dec. Brody Patterson (37-15), Wilcox-Hildreth; 5-4