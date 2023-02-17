OMAHA — The road to redemption has one more stop for Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn and Thayer Central's Gunner Mumford. The two Class D wrestlers have replayed last year's finals losses in their minds every day since last season. And after winning in the semifinals on Friday, both wrestlers are just one win away from capturing that elusive gold medal. 

"Job's not finished; one more match in my high school career," Kuehn said. "Last year's feeling, losing in the state finals, I never want to feel like that again. It's been motivation since that day. Every single day I've gotten better because of that."

