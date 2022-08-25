RURAL FAIRFIELD — Andrew Kuta is right where he wants to be.
The 2013 Sandy Creek graduate is home, teaching mathematics and coaching at his alma mater.
This was the goal for Kuta, it just took a roundabout path for him to realize what he wanted was waiting near his hometown.
The Edgar native enjoyed a successful baseball career at Hastings College while maintaining a stellar academic record to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
His college experience began at Nebraska-Omaha, but his first realization of many was wanting to watch his niece and nephew grow up, to remain close to his family.
He doesn’t regret it.
After two graduation ceremonies at Lynn Farrell Arena, Kuta found an opportunity in rural Fairfield.
For the past four years, he was content assisting the basketball and football programs with no true intentions of pursuing a head coaching gig, especially elsewhere.
Kuta coordinated under head football coach Jack Shadley until he left for a job at Pierce.
“I was very happy to be an assistant for as long as (Shadley) wanted to stay around,” Kuta said. “I was really pleased to be in the position I was in.”
Kuta, though, couldn’t help but apply for the vacancy. Sandy Creek administration couldn’t help promoting him.
“Looking back I wouldn’t have it any other way, I’m having a blast,” the man now in charge of the Cougars said.
And his team hasn’t even played his first game yet. The Cougars host Blue Hill Aug. 26 in their first game in Class D-1.
It’s a new era in more than one way for Sandy Creek.
It’s a newish brand of football ushered in by a familiar face, albeit in a new role.
But Kuta’s always been a head coach in waiting, whether he’ll admit it or not.
“I think in a small community like this one, kind of off the beaten path, it’s tough to find people in it for the long haul,” Kuta said. “I think that’s something I can bring to this program, is some longevity.
“Coach Shadley was here four years and that’s the longest tenured coach we’ve had since Coach (Russ) Ninemire.”
That’s where home comes in.
“When you’re talking about being a successful program, especially at a school this size, building a program with the longevity from the top down is what it takes,” Kuta said.
It also takes a buy-in from the athletes and a working process, which Kuta believes he has.
“I’m not saying we’re starting over because, really, I felt like the last four years we were doing the right things. We just weren’t finding that success in games,” he said. “In terms of culturally, what we’re doing offensively, defensively, not a lot has changed... There’s some continuity and I think that’ll continue for quite a while.”
Sandy Creek playing eight-man football probably isn’t changing any time soon, either. But that’s OK with Kuta.
“It’s certainly where we belong numbers-wise. We’re actually closer to D-2, only three kids above that cutoff line,” he said. “I’ve really fallen in love with the eight-man game. We kind of knew this was the route we were heading. It really is a special game and it’s a lot more similar (to 11-man) than I expected it to be.”
The biggest adjustments will be defensively, he said. And considering Sandy Creek was a pass-heavy offense in the 11-man game, Kuta doesn’t foresee that altering much, either.
Much of the offensive play calling will be in RPO (run-pass option) style.
“We won’t be shy about passing it,” he said.
Sophomore quarterback Ethan Shaw lost his favorite — and tallest — target from a year ago in 6-foot-5 Micah Biltoft, but will have other options to spread out yardages the Cougars hope are similar to his 1,274 a season ago.
“There’s more space in eight-man and a lot more man looks, so I think he’ll have even greater success this year,” Kuta said.
Sandy Creek will bend with the eight-man style and run more, as well. Drake Lally will look to pick up where he left off at 6.4 yards per carry last season.
“He’ll get a lot of looks and he’s going to be solid,” Kuta said.
Schedule
Aug. 26 Blue Hill; Sept. 2 at Riverside; Sept. 9 at EMF; Sept. 16 Sutton; Sept. 23 at Superior; Sept. 30 Southern Valley; Oct. 7 Heartland; Oct. 14 at McCool Junction