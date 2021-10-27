ROSELAND — The Lawrence-Nelson volleyball team has played one of the toughest schedules in its class this year.
That everyday grind showed on the court Tuesday evening at the Class D-2, Subdistrict 6 final against the Franklin Flyers.
Franklin, fresh off their upset win against the No. 1 seed Silver Lake, came out hot and took the first two sets,
The Flyers kept their fire from Monday and won games 1 and 2 by scores of 25-17, 25-19 behind the arms of Bailey Lennamann and Abigail Yelken.
Lennemann had six kills and Yelken seven of her game high 19 kills through the first two sets.
But the Raiders refused to go down.
After trailing 4-3 in the third, the L-N offense woke up. Kara Menke took her team and put it on her shoulders. Menke scored nine kills for her squad over the final three sets.
Relying on Franklin miscues, the Raiders found themselves trailing twice in the final three sets.
L-N battled its way to a 25-17 third set win. Then in the fourth, Franklin fought to the bitter end in the fourth to tie the game at 24. But kills from Bailey Ceder and Menke gave L-N a necessary win to force a fifth.
“We’ve had a lot of adversity this year with our schedule. We have seen a lot of D-1 and C-2 teams so I knew we had a chance coming into the postseason,” said L-N head coach Nolan Kawata. “It was a group effort and the girls did an amazing job.”
The fifth set saw L-N jump out to a 6-3 lead and that was enough cushion for the Raiders to hold on as teams traded errors before Menke and Kylie Beard scored the last three points for the Raiders to take the fifth 15-9.
“I’ve got a great group of seniors. Being a first year head coach, changing the whole culture, it has been great,” Kawata said. “Our big key is composure. I was a football person coming into this. (With) the ups and downs of volleyball, you have to have composure.
“I’ve got to give Franklin a lot of credit. We knew that coming in after they beat Silver Lake that they were going to be a tough opponent and they were.”
The Raiders serve receive was a struggle early on but they kept calm and regrouped.
“Our serve receive wasn’t that great tonight. I had to tell the girls to take a deep breath and keep their focus,” said Kawata. “Overall it wasn’t the prettiest of nights, but what a way to end subdistricts with a five-set thriller and we were fortunate to come out on top.”