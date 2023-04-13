RED CLOUD — You wouldn’t have known by his demeanor that Toby Kotinek was in a playoff.
You also wouldn’t have known he pulled his tee shot into the water on said playoff hole.
“He’s a pretty fiery guy, but he doesn’t let a bad shot bother him,” said Lawrence-Nelson golf coach Jerad Niederklein.
Kotinek didn’t hit many bad shots during his round of 77 Thursday at Red Cloud Country Club, but one of them came on the tee of his 19th hole of the day while vying for the title at the Bob Bohrer invite.
And Kotinek’s shot followed an errant drive off the tee by Exeter-Milligan’s Carter Milton, who also turned in a 77 after playing the nine-hole track twice.
Milton’s ball splashed first. Kotinek then put away his driver and opted for a hybrid.
Unfortunately, it didn’t matter, and his ball was lost in the pond to the left of the first hole as well despite a healthy search crew.
“I should have hit a 5-iron but when I hit in (the water,) I knew it was going to be a bit more challenging,” Kotinek said. “I just had to stay a bit more focused and hit a better shot.”
Both golfers dropped within a few feet of each other on a hard upslope, a less-than-ideal lie, to hit their third shots.
Kotinek landed his comfortably on the green, about 12 feet from the pin. Milton chunked his only few feet up the hill and gave the advantage to his opponent. When Milton failed to reach the green on his fourth shot, all Kotinek needed was to putt out for the win.
Kotinek’s finishing bogey was a sour number on an otherwise impressive day — a career-low score for him — but a win is a win.
“I was really nervous going to a playoff,” Kotinek said. “But I was able to get a few good shots in there and get the win.”
Kotinek also recovered from his first ball out of bounds on the par-five 5th. His tee shot sailed right, but after the penalty, Kotinek plopped his fourth to within 3 feet of the cup. He sunk his par putt.
That’s when he knew his round was special, he said.
“I feel like that brought me up and I was able to keep it going the rest of the day,” Kotinek said.
Niederklein said breaking 80 was only a matter of time for Kotinek.
“He’s grown a ton since his sophomore year,” Niederklein said. “He started playing and was shooting in the 50s and 60s for nine holes. Now he’s breaking 80. That’s with a lot of hard work; he plays all the time.”
Kotinek led the way for the Raiders, who have four golfers back from last year’s state qualifying team and clinched the team title at Thursday’s invite.
Krayton Kucera and Bayln Bargen turned in top 15 performances, shooting an 84 and 85, respectively. Wyatt Hajny was just outside with an 89 to round out a composite 335 for the team in its first 18-hole tournament this spring.
“I feel like this is going to be big for all of us on the team, knowing what we can do,” Kotinek said. “Our next goal is to place at state or even win state.”
Though Milton’s bid for first place fizzled out, the Timberwolves snagged a third-place plaque with his help. Aidan Vavra finished sixth with an 84. Mikey Bartu shot a 91 and Andrew Vavra finished at 103.
Second place went to Doniphan-Trumbull (353), led by Hayden Dzingle’s 79. Dzingle was third individually and posted the best nine-hole score in the field with a 37 on the backside.
Cardinals’ coach Chris Seberger said Dzingle showed mettle after opening his round with a pair of double bogeys and a bogey on the first three holes.
“To end up being just 7-over... pretty good day,” Seberger said of her No. 1 golfer.
Camdyn Beirow and Jett Hollister carded 87s for the Cardinals while Parker Volk was at 100.
Players battled not only a persistent wind but gusts into 40 and 50 miles per hour through their seven-plus hour round. Nos. 1, 3, 6 and 9 were playing into the south wind. The par-three 7th was played across the wind.
Team scores
1, Lawrence-Nelson 335; 2, Doniphan-Trumbull 353; 3, Exeter-Milligan 355; 4, Sandy Creek 357; 5, Red Cloud 363; 6, Gibon 367; 7, St. Cecilia 388; 8, Superior 390; 9, Deshler 414; 10, BDS 415; 11, Franklin 425; 12, Blue Hill 440; 13, Heartland Lutheran 480
Top 15 individuals (Par 72)
1, Toby Kotinek, L-N, 77; 2, Carter Milton, E-M, 77; 3, Hayden Dzingle, D-T, 79; 4, Tyler Weismann, Gibbon, 84; 5, Krayton Kucera, L-N, 84; 6, Aidan Vavra, E-M, 84; 7, Bayln Bargen, L-N, 85; 8, Kade Dorszynski, Gibbon, 86; 9, Logan Sanders, Sandy Creek, 87; 10, Camdyn Beirow, D-T, 87; 11, Jett Hollister, D-T, 87; 12, Gregoru Boettcher, Franklin, 87; 13, Connor Rempe, Sandy Creek, 88; 14, Colten Butler, Superior, 89; 15, Carson Loos, BDS, 89
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
Carson Loos 89; Jacob Beaver 110; Levi Kamler 115; Gatlin Hinrichs 111
Blue Hill
Krae Ockinga 113; Eli Karr 112; Ethan Timm 114; Tobi Zabransky 101
Deshler
Gavin Nash 105; Easton 95; Kaden Kleen 104; Brent Buescher 110
2, Doniphan-Trumbull
Hayden Dzingle 79; Camdyn Beirow 87; Jett Hillister 87; Parker Volk 100
Franklin
Gregory Boettcher 87; Levi Meade 91; Josh Cooper 122; Macy Lennemann 125
Lawrence-Nelson
Toby Kotinek 77; Krayton Kucera 84; Bayln Bargen 85; Wyatt Hajny 89
Red Cloud
Ben Ely 89; Brooks Armstrong 92; Gage Ely 90; Hugo Basco 92
Silver Lake
Marisaa Erickson 118; Tayten Menke 102; Jordan Faimon 94
St. Cecilia
Graham Daly 91; JP Hrnchir 92; Creighton Uridil 103; Kyle Burns 103
Superior
Colten Butler 89; Ashton Grassmann 104; Carsyn Koenig 93; Aaron Grassmann 104