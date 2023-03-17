Labriola NCAAs.jpg
Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola will wrestle for the program’s first national championship since 2011 on Saturday after making the 174-pound finals in Tulsa, Okla.

TULSA, Okla. — Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola will wrestle on Saturday for the program’s first national championship since 2011.

Labriola, ranked second at 174 pounds, secured the chance Friday with a 3-1 overtime victory over Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis at the NCAA national meet in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

