Finding a way to drive home runners on base proved an evasive task for the Hastings Sodbusters once again in their 8-0 loss to Sioux Falls Sunfish under drizzly skies Wednesday night at Duncan Field.
In what Sodbuster head coach Chandler Wagoner called an all-too-familiar scenario, Hastings produced scoring opportunities all night long, but simply couldn’t find a clutch hit to break through on the scoreboard.
The Sodbusters (12-31) knocked out nine hits — including three by left fielder Ian Riley and two apiece from second baseman Cole Dawson and first baseman Trevor Mattson — but squandered scoring opportunities time and again, stranding 13 runners and hitting into a pair of double plays to make a winner out of Sunfish lefthander Kenneth Dutka.
Though in trouble most of the night, Dutka wiggled his way out of jams to blank the Sodbusters for 6 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out two, pitching mostly to contact.
Hard luck Sodbuster starter Manny Herrera kept Hastings in the game through his 4 1/3 innings of work, with one run allowed, two strikeouts, and three walks. The bullpen took a walk on the wild side in the later innings to waste his effort, however, with three pitchers issuing seven walks and two hit batsmen between them.
“We’re short on pitchers right now and it’s starting to add up now that we’re getting deep into the season playing so many games in so many days,” Wagoner said. “I think we’re on a stretch where it’s 14 games in 13 days, so we’re hurting pretty badly on the mound right now.”
He said the absence of a single clutch hit the entire game was frustrating to watch.
“That’s kind of been the story of the summer,” he said. “We’ve been struggling with runners in scoring position and obviously hitting into way too many double plays. Hopefully someone can step up and get the two out hit for us.”
The one bright spot in the rotation on the evening was the work of Jaxon Rocha. Listed as an outfielder, the freshman right-hander posted zeros in his 2 1/3 innings of work. After stepping in to squelch a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning, he put up zeros the remainder of the way, yielding three hits opposite three strikeouts, two walks, and a hit batsman.
“Rocha went out there and competed,” Wagoner said. “That’s the first time he’s pitched since high school and he went 2 1/3 shutout innings, so that was awesome to see. Other than that, that’s about all the positives I got for today.”
Hastings returns to action Thursday in a rematch against the Sunfish (23-21) to be played in Grand Island.
SF (23-21)..................000 103 400 — 8 9 1
HAS (12-31)...............000 000 000 — 0 9 1
W — Kenneth Dutka. L — Manny Herrera.
2B — H, Trevor Mattson
3B — SF, Jonathan Brandon.