SMITH CENTER, Kan. — At long last, Smith Center won a state volleyball championship for its longtime head coach Nick Linn.
The Lady Red captured the 2A volleyball title in Kansas last October, the first in Linn’s 36 years. He coached the girls basketball team to the 2013 title.
Now, the challenge is getting back to that match without two all-state talents in Ashlyn Long and Tallon Rentschler.
Those two combined for 861 of the team’s 1,330 kills last season. They moved on to Hutchinson Community College and Fort Hays State, respectively.
Linn, though, feels his team should still be competitive with what he has back.
Returners include the third- and fourth-ranked attackers on the team a season ago. Maile Hrabe is a senior, who had 203 kills in 2021. Gracie Kirchhoff terminated 214 times as a sophomore. They combined for 56 blocks.
Setter Camryn Hutchinson is also back in the lineup after dishing 695 assists last year.
Dakota Kattenberg and Haley Feldmann are the other two starters back for the Lady Red, who finished and astounding 43-2 en route to their championship.
Tallon’s younger sister, Tinley, is expected to contribute more this fall after limited court time behind the other five hitters last season. She’ll plug in the middle and Baylee Archer and Lillie Heliand will role play as defensive specialists.
Playing a Kansas-heavy schedule, Smith Center does compete against Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Silver Lake in a triangular Oct. 3 in Smith Center.
The Lady Red will be vying for a 10th state tournament appearance in 12 seasons.