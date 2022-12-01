Smith Center has made a habit of following up success runs in volleyball with an equal or better basketball season.
Nick Linn, who coaches both sports for the Lady Red, predicts a similar fate this season after his volleyball team finished state runner-up in Kansas’ Class 2A tournament.
The Lady Red return three starters from a season ago, with junior Dakota Kattenberg leading that charge at 10 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds.
Maile Hrabe, the team’s lone senior, averaged 9.3 points and 2.2 assists last season
Camryn Hutchinson chipped in with 3/2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.9 assists as a sophomore last season.
Linn said he expects Gracie Kirchhoff and Tinley Rentschler to be other top contributors this winter.
Kirchhoff averaged 7.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game off the bench last season while Rentschler was not out for basketball in 2021-22.
Linn is entering his 31st season at Smith Center and holds a career coaching mark of 509-280.
He has both a championship in girls basketball and volleyball.
“We should be a competitive team with a solid passing and transition game,” he said.