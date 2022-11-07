SMITH CENTER, Kan. — Despite qualifying for the state tournament in each of its five previous seasons, Smith Center head volleyball coach Nick Linn had his doubts entering this year that his Lady Red squad could defend its Class 2A title or even come close to doing so.
The loss of the team's two all-state players to graduation seemed far too much to overcome, he thought. But after competing well to win two of its three tournaments prior to conference play, Linn decided it wasn't such a long shot to expect his team not only reach the state tournament, but to make waves once it got there.
And that's just what the defending state champions did, reaching the championship game before succumbing to No. 1-ranked Hillsboro, 25-12, 25-13 in the best-of-three match to finish runner-up for the second time in three seasons with a 40-5 record.
"It was a fun weekend, I guarantee that," Linn said. "I felt like the thing we improved on most from a year ago was our court coverage. We did a really good job of keeping the balls off the floor, a lot of what we call 'blue collar work.' We kept the ball alive."
Junior Tinley Rentschler evolved into a top hitter for the Lady Red after playing sparingly last season behind her older sister Tallon, who is now at Fort Hays State.
Tinley's climb from two kills the previous season to 250 this time around plugged what was expected to be a gaping hole left by graduation to help solidify Smith Center's potent offensive scheme.
Also driving the ball with authority up front were returning outside hitters Maile Hrabe, who posted a team-high 417 kills; junior Gracie Kirchhoff, 353 kills; and junior Dakota Kattenberg, 214 kills.
Junior back row specialist Baylee Archer was consistently on point from the service line, leading the team with 300 service points including 59 aces, which tied for tops on the team with Kirchhoff.
Keeping the lions fed up front was returning all-state setter junior Camryn Hutchinson, who shattered the school record for career assists with 1,807 despite performing double-duty from all six serve receive slots during the season.
Hutchinson, Kirchoff and Hrabe were all named to the all-state tournament team when it concluded Oct. 29, a fitting tribute to their collective role in making most of Smith Center's opponents see red this season.
That the Lady Red were soundly defeated by Hillsboro (43-1) in the finals took little away from the wild ride it took to reach the championship game, one that included a supercharged 25-19, 19-25, 25-20 win over No. 10-ranked Ellinwood (34-3) in the sub-state finals.
"Losing to the No. 1 ranked team in 2A, there was no shame there," Linn said. "They took it to us. We didn't play our best and they did a lot of things well.
"Up to that point, we'd beaten a lot of good teams to get there. Beating Ellinwood in three sets was a real exciting finish. We just played as a team really, really well."
That Smith Center has reached the state tournament in nine of its last 11 seasons under Linn is a testament to its heady approach to the task at hand, both in the classroom and on the court, Linn said.
Fueled by a dynasty-level confidence, healthy commitment in the weight room, and generous support of parents and school affiliates, there are ample reasons to believe their winning ways will continue into what Linn hints may be his final season next year.
"I'm really excited about what happened this year," said Linn, who wrapped up his 37th year coaching volleyball. "They exceeded expectations. We've had a good program, good kids that aren't scared of work. It's been a good ride; I'll tell you that."