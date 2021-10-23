KEARNEY — Lynsie Lancaster misses volleyball.
But she didn’t want the regret of not knowing what could’ve been had she not gone out for cross country.
After a successful freshman track season, Lancaster mulled over the potential move during her summer volleyball season.
Eventually, she was persuaded at the last minute to join Adams Central’s team of harriers by one of her best friends, and Lancaster made the most of it.
She entered the season without logging many miles on her legs
“Maybe 10 miles under her belt,” said AC coach Toni Fowler.
But they quickly added up as Lancaster got into distance running shape.
“One of the things I notice with kids who are first time runners that come in with that little of training is they tend to improve and then about halfway through the season they plateau and then start falling off,” Fowler said.
Lancaster admitted she felt the weight of the miles she tacked on this season in Friday’s Class C girls race at the state meet. But nonetheless, the sophomore produced a solid finish to her first year of cross country, crossing 36th in a field of 118 runners at the Kearney Country Club.
“I think my legs were pretty tired with just all of the buildup of the season,” said Lancaster, who ran a time of 22:05 which was tops among Triblanders in the class. “But I had a good race plan and I executed that well. I’m actually pretty happy with how the race went.”
Her reaction as she crossed the line told a different story. Lancaster slapped her left hand with her right in frustration.
“My biggest goal was going under 22 minutes, but I didn’t do horrible by any means,” she said. “I just didn’t do what I really wanted to do.”
Fowler was proud of the lone qualifier from her girls team, who said after the race she was undecided if she’d give cross country another go next fall or transition back to volleyball.
“I’m giving her a lot of credit because she improved and then maintained this level,” Fowler said.
Feeling the Hurt
Minden’s girls team entered the state meet with high hopes, but a missing piece.
With junior leader Jessie Hurt unavailable to race after she was involved in a car accident two days prior to last week’s district race, the Whippets struggled to break out of the pack.
“Jessie just gives us that single digit (scorer) type kid,” said Minden coach Shawn Wheelock. “That’s what you need to win state championships… It impacts you, when you don’t have your best runner. Say what you want, it takes a little bit out of you and I saw that last week at districts.”
Hurt had run top times all season for the group and was poised for a spot on the medal stand. But she said her body wasn’t ready for this type of exertion in such a short window following the wreck.
“The first few days I didn’t run at all,” Hurt said. “Maybe four or five days later I kind of started with some miles and just jogging around the track. Kind of slowly got into it, but I just still wasn’t where I should be.
“If I would have started this race, I probably wouldn’t have finished it.”
Priscilla Madriz-Navarette was Minden’s top female finisher, placing 48th with her time of 22:23. Lindsey Rehtus was close behind in 57th (22:40) and Alejandra Iniguez-Jaarequi in 64th (22:49)
“We were just a little short-handed,” said Minden coach Shawn Wheelock. “The last two weeks were pretty tough on us with that car accident and it took a toll on everybody with the worry and everything.”
The good news for Minden is they bring their entire team back.
“The state meet does not define what they’ve done this year,” Wheelock said.
Class C girls
Top 15 individuals
1, Keelianne Green, Arlington, 18:50; 2, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 19:24; 3, Sadye Daniell, LC, 20:04; 4, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 20:16; 5, Danie Parriott, Con, 20:21; 6, Darla Nelson, B-W, 20:26; 7, Callie Arnold, Pierce, 20:32; 8, Hailey O’Daniel, Arlington, 20:36; 9, Lilly Kenning, Milford, 20:37; 10, McKinley Fuller, Chadron, 20:39; 11, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 20:40; 12, Ella Buhlke, CC, 20:41; 13, Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 20:44; 14, Elena Kuehner, Aurora, 20:45; 15, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 20:48
Adams Central
Lynsie Lancaster 22:05
Fillmore Central
Halle Verlage 23:06
Minden
Priscilla Madriz-Navarette 22:23; Lindsey Rehtus 22:40; Alejandra Iniguez-Jaarequi 22:49; Brenna Brules 24:01; Hannah Donley 24:42; Larissaa Labenz 24:56