w08-19-22HHSsbGINW_027.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings’ Emma Landgren during their game against Grand Island Northwest August 18, 2022, at Smith Complex.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Despite being Hastings High’s only senior, Emma Landgren doesn’t feel the pressure to shoulder the leadership role alone. Instead, she’ll get a little help from her friends.

“This is kind of different because in years past, it seems like we’ve always had quite a few seniors,” Landgren said. “But what’s nice is that several of the juniors have stepped up — and even some sophomores and freshmen — to share in taking the leadership roles, so it hasn’t all fallen on me.

0
0
0
0
0