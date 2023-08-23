Despite being Hastings High’s only senior, Emma Landgren doesn’t feel the pressure to shoulder the leadership role alone. Instead, she’ll get a little help from her friends.
“This is kind of different because in years past, it seems like we’ve always had quite a few seniors,” Landgren said. “But what’s nice is that several of the juniors have stepped up — and even some sophomores and freshmen — to share in taking the leadership roles, so it hasn’t all fallen on me.
“Every single person on this team knows their role and what we need from them in terms of leadership, so it works really well.”
Landgren, a two-year letter-winner, batted .383 last season as a junior and will be counted on for even more offensive production in 2023.
“We’ve only got one senior, but that one is going to be key for us this year,” Hastings coach Blake Marquardt said of Landgren. “Emma is a big piece for us. She’s going to hold down third base all year, she’s extremely vocal and just a really good softball player — strong.
“Emma is going to be our rock. We’re going to depend upon her a lot and she wants that. She has the type of personality that’s going to help mold this team.”
Landgren’s determination and toughness was on display in the Tigers’ season opener. Despite suffering a sprained wrist in a preseason scrimmage, Landgren insisted upon being in the lineup and had a base hit and two RBIs to help preseason No. 8-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Hastings to a 7-6 win over defending Class B state champion and fourth-rated Northwest.
“Emma was coming off an injury, so for her to start the season opener against Northwest was kind of a surprise,” Marquardt said. “But, of course, it’s her senior year and it was opening night, so there wasn’t any keeping her off the field.”
No way was Landgren going to sit out, she said.
“It felt really good to win that game — I was so happy,” Landgren said. “Everything just came together. We executed and played really well as a team.”
Landgren is among six players returning with starting experience for Hastings. She joins juniors Makenzie Nollette, Madi Wenzl and Grayce Beck and sophomores Hadyn Laux and Brooke Ochsner as returning starters from last year’s 23-13 squad.
In 2022, the Tigers had a string of seven consecutive appearances in the Class B state tournament snapped. Landgren said she and her teammates are determined to return to state this season.
“We just need to always keep our head up and keep our eyes on where we’re going,” Landgren said. “Everybody needs to know that we can get to our destination if we all believe that we’re going to get there.”
Marquardt said the Tigers have a core group of nine or 10 players that will be counted on heavily. Wenzl started the season opener and earned a complete-game win over Northwest and Marquardt said Nollette and Ochsner will add depth to Hastings’ pitching staff.
“I anticipate a lot of close games, but with Madi in the circle, we feel good about our chances,” Marquardt said. “We feel like we have three quality varsity pitchers, who have thrown innings before, and they all bring a totally different dynamic to our staff. None of them are similar.
“Offensively, we’re probably going to have to manufacture runs until we gain more confidence, but I think we have just enough pieces to be successful.”
While qualifying for the state tournament is always a goal, Marquardt said he and his coaching staff are looking at the big picture.
“To be honest, we just want to build on our culture and see continual improvement,” Marquardt said. “We only have 23 players in our program and 14 of those are returnees, so we had nine new players that we want to learn how we do things on a day-to-day basis and what we do during a game.
“If we can keep building on this culture, I think you’ll see this program continue to grow.”
Aug. — 17, at Northwest (W, 7-6); 19, Beatrice Double Dual (Beatrice, Omaha Skutt Catholic); 22, Grand Island (DH); 24, at Bennington; 26, at Lincoln Public Schools Invitational; 29, at York; 31, at Elkhorn North. Sept. — 2, Norris Triangular (Elkhorn); 5, at Lincoln Northwest; 7, Kearney Catholic; 9, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament at Smith Complex, Hastings; 19, Blair; 23, Crete Invitational; 25, Aurora Triangular (Grand Island Central Catholic); 26, at Kearney; 28, at Waverly.