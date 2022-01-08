KEARNEY — A tie game with five minutes left seemed like a far and beyond dream for Blue Hill while it was still sleeping from its late-night rivalry win over Silver Lake Friday night.
But that was actually the Bobcats' reality in Saturday's game against Class D-2 No. 8 Maywood/Hayes Center in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.
A sedated start had Blue Hill trailing 11-3 with 10 turnovers after eight minutes.
The alarm clock finally went off for the Bobcats midway through the second quarter, 12 minutes after tipoff.
Blue Hill held the Wolves scoreless for the final 5:42 before halftime while finishing on an 8-0 run to pull within two points.
A 7-2 run through the end of the third put the Bobcats in the lead heading to the fourth.
But untimely turnovers and fatigue finally caught up to Blue Hill.
Maywood/Hayes Center (13-1), which hurt its own attempt to pull away by making just 1-of-5 free throws in the fourth quarter, clamped down in the final few minutes to clinch a 33-30 win at Kearney High School.
"It came down to turnovers," said Blue Hill coach Tim Streff, whose team coughed it up 23 times. "Their pressure defense was really good and with little time to prepare for that, it was very tough.
"You could see that in the first quarter. We struggled getting across half court and getting into an offense. We kind of settled in there for a while."
The Bobcats (4-6) found Abigail Meyer in the post late in the first half, where she scored five of her seven points.
Kelsy Kohmetscher converted one of two three-point plays for five points in the third quarter.
Reece Mlady, who led the 'Cats with eight points, came alive late with three rebounds and four of her team-high eight points in the fourth quarter.
M/HC's Stevie Handsaker scored six of her 10 points in the first half and tied Olivia Hansen for the game-high in scoring.
Hansen, awarded the game's MVP by event staff, hit a 3-pointer to break a 26-26 tie at the 5:42 mark and later a jumper to put the Wolves up 30-26 with 3:15 left.
Blue Hill scored the final four points of the game and earned the final shot, but India Mackin's attempt from beyond half court was off line.
"The girls had no quit in them. I'll give them that," Streff said. "They showed fight even though we started off poorly. But we've got to score more than 30 points to be able to win ballgames."
Blue Hill (4-6)...................3 8 13 6 — 30
M/HC (13-1)...................11 2 10 10 — 33
Blue Hill (30)
India Mackin 2-9 0-1 4, Reece Mlady 2-8 4-4 8, Emma Karr 1-4 0-0 2, Gracy Utecht 0-0 0-0 0, Abigail Meyer 2-11 3-3 7, Keiera Schmidt 1-1 0-0 2, Kelsey Kohmetscher 2-6 3-6 7, Ellie Mangers 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 10-37 10-15 30.
Maywood/Hayes Center (33)
Kiley Hejtmanek 2-8 0-1 4, Aubrey Broz 0-5 0-0 0, Stevie Handsaker 4-7 2-2 10, Olivia Hansen 4-15 0-2 10, Alexis Wood 1-4 2-2 4, Ellie Broz 1-2 0-0 2, Reagan Stengel 1-3 1-2 3, Kesli Cox 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-44 3-7 33.
Three-point goals: BH 0-4 (Mackin 0-2, Mlady 0-2); MHC 2-12 (Hejtmanek 0-2, Hansen 2-9, E. Broz 0-1). Rebounds: BH 35 (Meyer 10); MHC 31 (Hejtmanek 8). Turnovers: BH 23; MHC 18.