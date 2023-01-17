LINCOLN — Nebraska outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein is leaving the Husker volleyball program, she announced via Instagram on Tuesday evening.
In her social media post, Lauenstein cited a need to focus on herself and be with her family, which is continuing to heal following the loss of her father. Ryan Lauenstein of Waverly died in February 2021 at 40 years old.
"I have decided to step away from the volleyball team," Lauenstein wrote in part.
"I cherish every single moment with my teammates. They have grown to be some of my best friends and will continue to be! I will miss playing in (the Bob Devaney Sports Center)... it will be something I will remember forever, but I think it's important to put yourself first before you commit to something big!"
As a sophomore in 2022, Lauenstein led the Huskers in total points (kills, aces, blocks). She had 297 kills (2.78 per set) and hit .238. She enjoyed a breakout stretch early in the year beginning with a career-high 25 kills against Creighton.
Lauenstein said she reached her decision over the holidays.
"Thank you everyone for the unconditional love and support, the Nebraska fan base is unlike any other!"
Coach John Cook offered support for Lauenstein in a statement.
"We fully support Whitney and her family in making this decision and hope that she will find peace and healing," Cook said. "There are bigger things in life than volleyball. Whit will be missed by everyone involved with our program, especially her Husker teammates and coaches. She will always be a Husker.”