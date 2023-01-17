VB vs Stanford
Nebraska outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein sends an attack over the net against the Stanford block during their match Sept. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

 Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Athletics

LINCOLN — Nebraska outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein is leaving the Husker volleyball program, she announced via Instagram on Tuesday evening.

In her social media post, Lauenstein cited a need to focus on herself and be with her family, which is continuing to heal following the loss of her father. Ryan Lauenstein of Waverly died in February 2021 at 40 years old. 

