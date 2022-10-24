NELSON — Lawrence-Nelson and Giltner reached the final of the Class D-2, Subdistrict 7 tournament in different ways Monday night.
The host Raiders (14-16) swept against Franklin, which won the first game of the tournament over Harvard, and the Hornets pulled the upset of second-seeded Wilcox-Hildreth in four sets.
The Flyers (4-24) had a tough task ahead of them. L-N came out firing in the opening set, taking the win 25-6 behind four of Kara Menke’s match-high 13 kills. The Raiders jumped out 8-1 lead and never looked back.
Franklin scored five of its first six points off L-N service errors.
The Flyers had answer in the second set. Leading 18-12, they seemed to be in control, but the Raiders stormed back on a 7-3 run to tie the match at 21-21.
Franklin reached set point, but Menke and Valentina Kohler kept the Raiders alive while Emily Troudt ended the set with an ace to give L-N the 28-26 win.
“All season we have struggled with the second set, but they responded well and they battle through the second set and took it,” said L-N head coach Nolan Kawata. “The girls have been through a lot of adversity this year. We’ve had some close sets and they have been working really hard and got what they deserved.”
In set three, L-N never trailed. The Raiders came out with a 6-2 lead with two Menke kills early on. Hanna Skinner started to heat up, as she answered with two kills of her own. Katelyn Mazour added with two kills and Claire Himmelberg had two kills and a block in the third. The Raiders finished out the set on a 9-4 run to take the set 25-11 and a sweep of the Flyers.
Giltner (9-20) and Wilcox-Hildreth battled to keep both of their seasons alive.
Wilcox-Hildreth (6-21) came out of the gates ready to play, but errors were aplenty on both sides in set one. A combined 17 errors were tallied in the opening set, but it was the Falcons who found ways to take the opener. The Falcons had some help from Sarah Jensen, who recorded four kills in the set and a service ace.
Giltner, however, kept its mind in the right place and came back with authority. The No. 3-seeded Hornets trailed 19-12 in the second, but made a run with the play of Haylee Scott. She had nine kills, a block and an ace in the Hornets 13-3 stretch to come away with the second set 25-22 and tie the match.
The Hornets then would rally to take set three 25-23 with some some help from the Falcons and Tracy Wiles, who came up with a big kill to push the Hornets along.
Both Giltner and Wilcox-Hildreth were back and forth in set four. Tied at 22-22, W-H made a few errors late and the Hornets capitalized with two quick kills.
Eventually, Giltner got a kill from Scott and an ace from Karly Eastman to take the upset with a 26-24 win in the fourth.
“We got Haylee (Scott) convinced that she is the biggest player on the floor. She needed to show up and play that part and she came through,” said Giltner head coach Jamie Eastman. “Our passes were on. Our sets were pretty decent and that made a difference.”
Giltner will play L-N Tuesday night in Nelson at 7 p.m. for the D2-7 subdistrict title.