LAWRENCE — Following three seasons of frustration for the vast majority of its players, Lawrence-Nelson is finally beginning to reap the rewards of its hard work and maturity under head coach Brian Blevins.
After finishing its season 3-6 in 2021, the team's considerable improvement from top to bottom is reflected in its 3-1 record so far in 2022, with fourth-year southpaw senior quarterback Krayton Kucera leading the ever-explosive offensive attack that has seemed perfectly comfortable taking whatever its opponent's defense is giving on any given day, either by ground or by air. Or both.
And while his obvious leadership qualities can only be quantified by presumption, Kucera's posted numbers as a passer and runner are staggeringly verifiable.
By air, he has thrown for 818 yards and 10 touchdowns. And on those rare occasions when air traffic control has become an issue, he has relied upon his own two feet to keep the offense rolling, amassing 387 yards and 12 touchdowns in the process.
"In my opinion, he's one of the best Class D quarterbacks in the state," Blevins said. "He does a great job of orchestrating the offense. He's very experienced and a very good athlete and leader who just does a really great job for us all around.
"We're kind of a read-and-rate team, so we're going to run the option. Obviously, he does a really good job of that as well as throwing the ball. He's a real dangerous dual threat quarterback who will hit the open man. But if the defense wants to drop four or five guys in coverage, he can also run the ball, which makes him really dangerous."
Beyond his physical attributes, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound signal caller has shown an aptitude to read defenses that has enabled him to take whichever route to success becomes available at a moment's notice.
His evasiveness in the pocket enables him to carry out his marching orders with regularity, even in heavy traffic, Blevins said.
Pressed into action out of necessity his freshman year, he is now able to draw from three-plus years of on-the-job training to identify and execute the quickest routes to success. And that's precisely what he's been able to do to date, much to his coach's liking.
"Probably his greatest attribute is his football IQ and really understanding the offense," Blevins said. "He's really good with his reads, knowing where to go with the ball. He does a really good job of breaking down the defense and has only been sacked once in four games, not that teams haven't tried.
"He just plays very instinctual football. It's been a steady maturation process for him. He's gotten better every single year and that's really culminating into a great senior season for him."
With exceptional depth in multiple positions, the Raiders are able to replicate an exceptionally high level of play in practice, something Blevins said has elevated the eight-man school's game to another level.
Offensive standouts who've benefitted from the team's ample talent pool include twin seniors Tyson and Toby Kotinek and senior center Keaton Mazour. Tyson, a third-year starter, is closing in on 300 yards receiving with five touchdowns, while Toby Kotinek has shown an aptitude similar to Kuchera's for thinking on his feet under pressure.
"Toby has gotten much more elusive and his decision-making has improved a lot this year," Blevins said. "Teams can't just drop back and play the pass anymore. He's a big reason we're so balanced offensively."
In Mazour, the team has finally found a force capable of setting the team's table for offensive success.
"He really anchors our offensive line," Blevins said. "That's probably one of our biggest areas of improvement. We had a lot of guys on the line who weren't ready the past couple years, but we've shown a lot of growth pass blocking and run blocking. That's allowed the offense to function at a higher level."
As has been its reputation, L-N's defense has shown a physicality that has enabled the squad to keep most of its opponents subdued to date. Shifting from an odd to even front has provided a winning formula for success, Blevins said.
"Besides Sacred Heart (a 52-44 loss on Sept. 2), our defense really hasn't given up very many points," he said. "Last week against Blue Hill it only gave up 82 yards. I think we have one of the more physical teams around, and at this level that kind of wears teams out as you go along."
Collectively, the melding of smarts and strength has the Raiders on track for a memorable season.
Blevins will look to keep the winning fire burning as the team continues its season with 7 p.m. games against Axtell (2-2) on Friday and defending state champion Kenesaw (4-0) on Sept. 30.
"The boys are playing really well," he said. "It's been one of things where we've just been young the past couple years. Most of the kids playing now have been playing for three or four years, and that culmination of experience is paying off for them.
"We always talk about enjoying the moment, but they are a very hungry team. The last couple years they just haven't had the finishes we're used to and that has frustrated them. They are a very motivated group, and we'll take one game at a time and see what we can do in the playoffs."