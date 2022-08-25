Nothing like home sweet home-field advantage for the Holdrege/Adams Central softball team’s two-game sweep Thursday.
The Liberty Storm made its home debut at the Smith Complex and reeled off a 9-0 win against Ord, then defeated Fairbury 9-5. The team’s other home field is in Holdrege, where HAC has already hosted games.
Players from the two schools seem to be gelling early in the season, with a 7-1 win-loss record after Thursday. HAC’s only loss came on August 20 to Scottsbluff.
“It has been a blast,” HAC coach Jason Hale said. “When you combine two schools there’s a lot of unknowns. But we spent a lot of time together this summer. Adams Central has played at the Smith Complex, and the Holdrege kids have always liked playing here.”
In the first contest, HAC’s Isabel Raburn did not allow a hit in the game shortened from seven innings to four innings due to the run rule. She closed with seven strikeouts.
Raburn said she didn’t realize she had a no-hitter until after the game.
“I heard it from the coach at the end of the game. It was pretty awesome. I had a great defense to back me up,” Raburn said.
HAC came just one play away from a perfect game. A Liberty Storm error prevented it.
“Like I told the team afterwards, Isabel threw a no-hitter, and those don’t happen without a great defense behind it,” Hale said.
Raburn helped her own cause by cranking out four hits. She belted a triple to go along with three singles. Her triple scored the game-ending run.
The Liberty-Storm amassed 17 hits against Ord while the Chanticleers went hitless. Earning three hits each for HAC were Alivia Gerloff, Julia Rust and Gentri Goldfish. Contributing two hits each were Abby Fish and Brooklyn Nelson.
“Our offense has been playing well. Everybody in the line up is contributing. I’ve been really pleased,” Hale said.
HAC started putting the game away early and didn’t let up. The Liberty Storm scored three runs in the first inning, followed by a five-run outburst in the fourth and final frame.
HAC put up two runs in the second inning and one run in the third.
Scoring came in threes for Holdrege/Adams Central in the second game.
In its 9-5 win, HAC rang up three runs in the second inning, three in the third and another trio of scores in the fifth and final frame. The game was shortened due to a time limit.
Fairbury scored first with one run in the opening inning. But HAC redeemed itself with a 3-1 edge in the next stanza. Those three runs were assisted by Fairbury’s pitching that had difficulty throwing strikes.
In that second inning, Fairbury’s pitcher gave up one hit, she hit four batters in a row, and gave up a walk. HAC scorers were Savannah Lewis, Brooklyn Nelson and Kaley Waite.
The Liberty Storm expanded its lead to 6-1 in the third inning. Faith Harmon scored when Jerzie Kapustka got hit by a pitch with the bases-loaded. Nelson and Julia Rust got home on a Raburn single.
Raburn registered another 2 RBI single in the fifth that plated Rust and Goldfish.
Ord (0-6)...........000 0xx x — 0 0 0
HAC.................321 5xx x — 9 17 1
W — Isabel Raburn. L — Kirsten Ladwig.
HAC (7-1)..........033 03x x — 9 3 1
Fairbury (0-7)....102 11x x — 5 5 0
W — Raburn. L — Olivia L’Ecuyer.
2B — F, Casidy Sipek, Madie Ohlde, Addy Marschman.