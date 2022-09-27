Senior night had a different look this season for softball players from Holdrege and Adams Central: They were playing under the same name, the Liberty Storm co-op.
Gentry Goldfish and Kaley Waite were the two seniors honored before the game at Smith Softball Complex.
“Our seniors have been fantastic,” said HAC head coach Jason Hale. “We’ve gotten to know Gentry. She is a late comer to Holdrege. I told her when I went out and congratulated her how excited I was for her to be here. She has been fantastic for our team.
“Kaley (Waite) has been in Adams Central’s program for four years. This has been her breakout year. She has hit the ball tremendously. We’ve asked her to do a lot of different things, pitching, catching, infield, outfield. She has done everything we have asked her to do,” Hale said.
The Liberty Storm produced a 12-2 win over Centura/Central Valley as a memory for the pair of seniors leaving the program in year one of its co-op agreement.
Early on, HAC trailed in the ball game. CCV came out of the gate with a lead off single from Lauren Suntych and a triple from Allison Brandt and took a 2-0 lead.
Those two runs would be the only time the Diamonds would cross the plate.
Holdrege/Adams Central bounced back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the frame. Abbey Fish scored on a fielder’s choice and Waite came home on a wild pitch.
After the tough first inning, Isabel Raburn settled down and fanned six of final 10 hitters she faced in the run-rule contest. Raburn went the full four innings with seven strikeouts, giving up two runs on two hits and 64 pitches.
“(Raburn) had been our work horse all year. Other than the early runs from CCV, I thought she was fantastic,” Hale said. “She is one that gets better as the game goes on. If we can get into the game a little bit that is when she can take control. I thought she was fantastic down the stretch.”
The great pitching turned into offense for the Storm. HAC rattled Brant, CCV’s starter.
The Liberty Storm scored four runs in the second, including a double form Gerloff and a three-run home run from Fish.
HAC kept its foot on the gas with four more runs in the third, with doubles from Gerloff and Waite.
“We obviously needed that. I told coach (Russ) Raburn we won this game by doing the right things: good defense, not walking people, having one error and we hit the ball,” Hale said. “I thought we hit the ball all night long and obviously, Abbey’s home run really sparked us.
“It was a 2-2 game at that point and she hits a home run and now it is 5-2. (Fish) hasn’t bat a whole lot until this year, but it is great to see kids do things that they haven’t had much opportunity to do and being successful at it.”
HAC had seven hits in the game. Gerloff and Waite both went 2-for-3.
The Liberty Storm (17-11) appear set to host subdistricts before heading into the Central Conference tournament in Columbus Thursday against Seward. HAC earned the No. 6 seed while the Bluejays are the No. 3 seed.
“This stretch we have is brutal... (Seward is) a very good team, but this time of year you have to start beating some really good teams,” Hale said. “We are excited about it. We think after (Tuesday’s) win we are pretty much locked up hosting our subdistrict. We have to win games now; it is win or go home.”
CCV (8-17)........200 0xx x — 2 2 2
HAC (17-11)....244 2xx x — 12 7 1
HR — HAC, Fish.
3B — CCV, Brandt.
2B — HAC, Gerloff 2, Brooklyn Nelson, Waite.