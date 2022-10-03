HOLDREGE — Holdrege/Adams Central experienced an abrupt end to its season Monday night.
The Liberty Storm, which secured home field advantage for the Class B, Subdistrict 9 tournament last week, suffered an upset in the first round Monday in Holdrege.
In their fourth meeting this season, the Lexington Minutemaids made it an even split on the season with Holdrege/Adams Central, winning a marathon game 15-13 to send the Liberty Storm home.
Each team hit four home runs, but it was the timely hits in clutch situations that made the difference for Lexington.
“Our kids hit the ball hard,” said HAC coach Jason Hale. “When you lose a game 15-13, it is one more base hit with someone in scoring position (that) would’ve made a huge difference. I’m disappointed for our kids. I didn’t want it to end this way. (Lexington) made plays.”
Lexington jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Monica Campos hit the second pitch of the game over the centerfield fence.
HAC answered back with five runs in its half of the first. Isabel Raburn doubled and Savannah Lewis hit a three-run blast.
Lexington brought the game back within two in the top of the second inning, then took the lead in the top of the fourth with a double from Kianna Clouse and a two-run shot Jordyn Jeffries.
Again, the Storm had an answer, this time with a Kaley Waite rocket over the outfield fence.
“When we were up 5-1, I was feeling pretty good. I thought our kids adapted to the big innings,” Hale said. “We practice in a manner that gets kids ready in a lot of different positions, so I thought today that was huge.”
Both the starting pitchers — Campos and Raburn — were fighting in the circle.
Campos went the full distance, giving up 13 runs on 16 hits with five strikeouts and no walks to earn the win. Raburn was pulled after 4 1/3 innings of work, having surrendered six runs on 10 hits.
The Minutemaids knocked around HAC’s first reliever, Waite, in the top of fifth to add three more runs. Then Gentry Goldfish came in and went the final 2 1/3 innings.
“I thought our pitchers did exactly what we asked them to do. They are throwing them where they need to be and (Lexington) made some plays,” said Hale.
The Minutemaids and Storm were tied at 11 going into the seventh. Lexington produced a four-run inning with help from clutch hits by Abellanedad Allen and Campos, which set up doubles from Shelby Scott-Furgison and pinch-hitter Kalli Sutton.
After Campos got two quick outs in the bottom of the seventh, HAC’s Brooklyn Nelson hit a solo shot to keep the Storm alive. But the Minutemaid induced one more ground out to clinch the win.
HAC ends its first year as a co-op at 17-14, which Hale said was a success.
“Our kids have spent a lot of time together since about the middle of July,” he said. “What we have accomplished this season is something special. They made the most out of it.
“I’m hoping that this will springboard us into next season. We have most of these kids coming back. We have to put this behind us and I’m excited for next year.”
Lexington....................120 332 4 — 15 19 5
HAC (17-14)................500 331 1 — 13 16 1
W — Monica Campos. L — Isabel Raburn.
2B — HAC, Mousel, Gentry Goldfish, Abbey Fish, Isabel Raburn.
HR — L, Jordan Lans, Monica Campos, Jordyn Jeffries, Amaya Stewart; HAC, Brooklyn Nelson, Kaley Waite, Kaitlyn Mousel, Savannah Lewis.
B-9 results
Game 2 — McCook 10, Kearney Catholic 2
Final — McCook 11, Lexington 3