Where were you the night the Sodbusters played a five-hour game, and the city curfew kicked in and the Duncan Field lights turned off before the game was over?
We were four minutes shy of that reality Thursday.
Darn it!
For the record, I was at home, three blocks away watching it on YouTube. (Thanks, technology).
My colleague Nick Blasnitz was writing, then rewriting, then rewriting again inside one of the press boxes.
Don't these teams know newspapers have deadlines?
"Blaz" took a bullet for you Tribune readers, that's for sure.
Let me reiterate: FIVE hours (officially 4 hours, 51 minutes). Of baseball.
And not pretty baseball. Worse pitching. A combined 27 walks issued by nine different pitchers.
Even for this baseball purist, that's too much, too long.
The Sodbusters had the game won in the ninth. Up four runs.
Nope.
Two singles, a hit batsman and three walks, all in a row, had the lead down to one.
A wild pitch following a pitching change tied it.
And it only remained that way because of a timely double play executed by the Sodbusters.
How do we feel about extra innings? Don't ask a sports writer on deadline.
I was a pup when the Colorado Rockies outlasted the San Diego Padres in 22 innings in a 6 hour, 16 minute contest in 2008.
You know, back when people relied on newspapers for their news? Smart phones weren't really a thing yet.
Speaking of that, my mother once bought me a book about the longest baseball game ever, "Bottom of the 33rd: Hope, Redemption, and Baseball's Longest Game" by Dan Barry. That happened in 1981. Granted it wasn't Major League Baseball — it was minor league, but I'm sure some newspaper was there reporting.
That was a fun story. The book probably took as long to complete as that game did.
Did I mention the final score was 3-2? Only four innings saw somebody touch home plate.
Sheesh.
At least the Sodbusters and Spearfish Sasquatch combined for 23 runs.
Plenty of action to go around. Just not really what you want — or expect — to see out of college baseball players.
There was too much Little League out there Thursday.
There was also too much wasted time.
I think my baseball purism took a serious hit this week for me to think about admitting this, but baseball does have a problem.
And it is on the clock. It needs one.
Pitch clocks really don't hurt anybody. Throw your pitch, get the ball back, toe the rubber, throw again.
How long should that take? We really shouldn't have to ask that.
We're not talking here about a major shortening of the game, but every second counts.
Some of it has to do with pitching performances and that especially bit the Sodbusters. Final relief man Chris Mazzini walked eight batters in three innings. That was all after Jacob Shaw gave up four runs and exited without recording an out. Shaw was lucky his offense took the hook for the loss out of his lip.
Mazzini wasn't so fortunate.
The ninth inning scare the Sodbusters experienced Wednesday they shook off.
On Thursday they got spooked.