Lincoln Southwest’s championship hopes looked bleak early after surrendering five runs in the bottom of the first inning to capital city rival Lincoln East.
But the No. 1-seeded Silver Hawks responded with a six-spot in their half of the second and put the Class A softball championship game in cruise control from there, eventually defeating the Spartans 16-7.
Southwest outscored East 15-1 across the final six innings Friday at Smith Softball Complex to capture its fourth softball title and first since 2018, when it shocked Papillion-LaVista by winning a pair of games on the final day.
East was in the finals for the first time in 15 years, when it finished runner-up to PLV during its run of 12 titles in a row.
Madison Divis drove in six runs for the Silver Hawks as part of a 3-for-4 effort at the dish. Leadoff Ashley Smetter was 3-for-5, scoring a pair and driving in a pair.
Divis and Taylor Fritz clubbed back-to-back home runs in the seventh to put the exclamation point on the championship season that saw Southwest finish 40-6.
The bulk of East’s offense came on the heels of a pair of first-inning homers. Morgan Adams opened the ballgame with a solo shot and Amelia Kehn sent a grand slam out of the park for the Spartans’ early 5-1 lead.
LSW..............161 500 3 — 16 14 2
EAST.................510 001 0 — 7 5 1
W — Alexis Bradley. L — Campbell Petrick.
2B — SW, Taylor Fritz. E, Kyndal Colon.
3B — SW, Taylor Coleman, Ashley Smetter.
HR — SW, Madison Divis, Fritz. E, Morgan Adams.
GS — E, Amelia Kehn.
Class C
Bishop Neumann completed what its head coach Dave Brabec called “a dream season” with a Class C championship.
The top-rated Cavaliers shutout Yutan/Mead 6-0 Friday at Smith Softball Complex behind the pitching of Macy Sabatka, who scattered four hits and struck out two batters in a 70-pitch complete game.
Avery Mayberry finished 2-for-2 with a home run and scored three runs to help the Cavaliers reach the pinnacle of Class C for the first time since winning its first title in 2017.
Neumann opened with a pair of runs on a Yutan/Mead throwing error on a double steal attempt. Both Mary Chvatal and Mayberry scored on the play.
Behind Sabatka, the Cavs and their flawless defensive effort didn’t need any more offensive support. But they got it with three consecutive doubles in the fourth, starting with Mayberry. Emma Kavan and Grace Schulz stroked two-baggers of their own to grow the lead to 4-0.
Mayberry’s two-run home run in the fifth capped the scoring and all but secured the crown for Neumann, who finished runner-up in 2015 and 2018.
Yutan/Mead was back in the title game for the first time since winning it in 2008. The Patriots were runners-up in 2006. They hadn’t been to the state tournament since 2009.
The Patriots recorded two of their four hits in one inning, the sixth, when Laycee Josoff and Shaylynn Campbell began the frame with singles. But Sabatka escaped the jam unscathed.
Sabatka’s only two strikeouts came in the seventh, including to end the game.
Yutan/Mead............000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Neumann...............200 220 x — 6 8 0
W — Macy Sabatka. L — Shaylynn Campbell.
2B — BN, Schulz, Kavan.
HR — BN, Mayberry.