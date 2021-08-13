Not too long ago, on a baseball field far, far away, the Hastings Little League team made its ESPN debut.
On the same screen that many in Hastings have watched blockbuster hits like “Star Wars” and countless documentaries, the Hastings Museum streamed the Midwest Regional Little League Baseball tournament Thursday. Fans of the Hastings team got to watch the contest on the museum’s Super Screen during a viewing part that was open to the public.
The Hastings community has been enthralled with its first-ever team to advance to the Little League Regional level, and a crowd of roughly 40 showed their support in front of one of the biggest screens in town.
“We are always looking for ways to serve the community ... and we’re the only entity with a theater that can support something like this,” said Hastings Museum Marketing Director Becky Tideman. “When (the Little League Regional) became something that we could stream, we were like, ‘Well, why not?’ We’ve streamed things before — not a lot — but it’s a new thing we’ve done.
“It’s not every day a grandma can see her grandson on a screen three stories tall.”
The museum streamed the landing of the Mars Rover on the Super Screen back in February, and Tideman said it’s looking for more opportunities to get the public in the theater. Whether it’s a virtual field trip or the streaming of an event, Tideman wants the museum to be a common destination for such occurrences.
“We’ve been testing some things, and if it’s something we can stream for free — especially something like this — this is something worth sharing, not something we’re trying to capitalize on,” she said. “The good vibes in there are heartwarming.”
Throughout the game, spectators cheered, let the umpire know (from afar) that they disagreed, and there were even laughs when Hastings head coach Dustin Rader, who was mic’d up, told pitcher Ben Wibbels a joke in an attempt to get the young hurler to relax.
Of the 40-plus fans that watched Hastings compete on Thursday, five young viewers were teammates of Little Leaguer Jude Johnson. Beckett Hoshaw said even though Hastings lost the game, he believes it still has a strong chance to advance to the famous site of the Little League World Series: Williamsport, Pennesylvania.
“I hope they get to go to Williamsport and win the next game against Iowa,” he said. “They’re going to beat them. It was a good idea to take Hunter Nepple out and save him for the next game.”