While the Hastings Little League World Series players enjoy their rise to local stardom, their parents are taking on the role of unsung heroes for their boys.
These moms and dads have been booking flights and hotels, and arranging finances for the trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
That’s the home of the Little League World Series, where the Hastings team representing Nebraska will begin game action at 4 p.m. Thursday. Each team is allotted 250 tickets for friends and family.
Parents also have been figuring out how to take time away from work and home duties in order to attend the tournament.
Even though the parents say all the preparation is hectic — even chaotic at times — supporting their boys in the biggest Little League baseball stage is all worth the time, effort and money.
“It has been challenging to say the least,” said Terri Brown, mother of team member Owen Brown. “But my work has been tremendously supportive of giving me the ability to work remotely while I’m gone. And I think that’s the case for most of our families, which has been great.”
She is employed at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Local support in a variety of ways has come to the forefront, especially when it comes to assisting the financing to the Little League World Series, where Hastings enters as the Midwest regional champion.
Fans can support the Hastings team with donations to a GoFundMe page, by writing checks and sending them to the Hastings Little League Baseball at P.O. Box 126.
Team T-shirts can be purchased through Small Town Famous, 733 W. Second St., with a portion of the proceeds going to the team.
“Once the word got out that these boys won state and it was a big first for Hastings, we got a ton of community support,” Terri said. “Now that we’ve advanced through regionals we’re hoping that the state will pull together and support us, as well.”
The Little League World Series will pay expenses for players and coaches. Parents and families must pay their own way.
“Without support from our community, it would probably be impossible for people like me to basically take off three weeks of my life and try to afford that,” Brown said.
Even trying to keep up with congratulatory messages from texts, emails and social media has been a challenge. People are eager to show their support for the team.
“It is amazing all the support and all the people messaging me. The community support has been unbelievable. This is a win for the community,” said Crystal Johnson, mother of team member Jude Johnson. “It is a blessing.”
One of the biggest hardships that the players and their families face is COVID-19 testing and protocol.
Throughout the regional tournament, and now into the World Series, teams are tested for COVID-19 every two days.
The teams also must be housed separated from their families. Physical contact between team members and non-members isn't approved by the Little League organization.
“Seeing my son from a distance after the game and not being able to hug him and spend time with him, that’s been super hard,” said Michelle Seizys, mother of team member Ben Wibbels. “I guess it gets more strict in Williamsport. It has been difficult to not be able to get close to your son because of COVID stuff.”
Terri Brown said the COVID protocol is just something to put up with in order for the boys to continue playing. Teams don't want to be sent home because of testing positive.
“The boys are kind of in a little bit of a bubble. We can’t hug them and be with them as much as we want to. And that’s really hard,” Brown said. “But we are so thankful, and if we have to deal with COVID restrictions then that’s the way we will do it.”
One of the players’ dad is also the head coach.
Dustin Rader’s son is Kowen Rader, who is one of Hastings’ top pitchers. As Kowen’s dad and coach, Dustin has the unique role of playing both father and leader of the 10-player team that will play in Williamsport.
Dustin took the opportunity to tell his son that he loved him during a trip to the mound in the regional tourney title game.
“I felt that I needed to show him a bit more love,” Dustin said.