NAIA indoor track & field nationals
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Hastings College senior Jessa Eden won a national championship and Veronica Pinkerton broke a school record as the Broncos finished in the top 10 at the NAIA indoor track & field national meet.
Eden posted a career-best distance in the weight throw to leapfrog teammate Kiara Anderson in the event. Eden's hurl of 59-feet, 1-inch won gold while Anderson's throw was a foot shorter for bronze.
Pinkerton finished seventh in the 800-meter run, clocking in at 2 minutes, 13.25 seconds to earn All-American honors.
Hastings High grad Braden Kalvelage finished fifth in the long jump while competing for Northwestern College (Iowa). Kalvelage, who was a baseball player and track athlete for the Tigers, scored a personal best leap of 24-feet, 0 1/4-inches to earn All-American placement.
HC softball splits at Red Dirt Classic
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hastings College had two big wins in its weekend, but overall split at the Red Dirt Classic.
The Broncos (5-9) beat Langston 17-1 on Friday following a 1-0 loss, and Bethel 8-0 on Saturday after an 8-0 loss to Oklahoma Sciences & Arts.
A 10-run third inning put Hastings in control over Langston. The Broncos registered eight of their 19 hits in the frame.
Six hitters in the lineup had multi-hit games. Rayleigh Guyer and Sydney Schelkopf both went 4-for-5 and combined to drive in five runs and score six. Sam Skinner was 3-for-3.
In their other win on the weekend, Kyleigh Boever tossed a four-hitter against Bethel, walking none and striking out six.
The Bronco offense backed her with 13 hits, three each from Isabel Tanabe and Schelkopf. Katyn Kappler went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Redshirt sophomore Silas Allred won the 197-pound Big Ten title for Nebraska Sunday afternoon.
Allred won a 6-3 decision over Penn Stat's Max Dean, and became the only Husker of five in the finals to win gold.
Liam Cronin (125), Brock Hardy (141), Peyton Robb (157) and Mikey Labriola (174) were all runners-up.