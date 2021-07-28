Lochland Country Club has been the spotlight for some of the state’s biggest golf tournaments this summer, and once again it is center stage, this time as host of the State Amateur Championships. It’s the first time the tournament has been played at Lochland since 1998.
The four-day event is chock-full of stars, ranging from Hastings Open champion Nate Vontz to Husker football defensive lineman Jay Moore to North Platte and 10-year NFL veteran Danny Woodhead. And competing alongside the big names were four players that call Lochland their home course.
Two of those players are father and son Jon and Ethan Smith. Jon was champion of the 2020 Hastings Open and Ethan just capped his junior season at Doniphan-Trumbull with a bronze medal at the Class C state tournament, but on Tuesday, both were competing against the state’s top amateur golfers in their own backyard.
“It’s great, having the State Am at your home course is awesome. That is, until you’re playing in it and you don’t want to come out here and embarrass yourself by not playing well,” Jon said with a laugh. “I think there’s four of us — Ethan, myself, Barry Meyer and Brayden Schram — playing in it. We did OK. We’re representing so far, anyway; we’ll see what happens. There’s a certain pressure that comes with it.”
“It’s fun playing in this tournament, especially at my home course,” Ethan added. “It’s fun playing in big tournaments, but when you don’t play well it’s a little disappointing. It still a lot of fun. I like doing this.”
Ethan finished his day with a score of 80, thanks in large part to hitting two shots out of bounds on hole 13. But he’s ready to bounce back on Wednesday, in the second day of competition, when golfers will try to make it past the cut and into the third round.
“I also had four three-putts, and when you’re putting like that, there’s just no way to shoot anywhere you want,” Ethan said. “But there’s still tomorrow, so we’re going to keep it rolling and see what we can do.”
Jon shot a 75 on Tuesday and is tied for 43rd after the first day, but he admits he was more interested in how his son was playing.
“As a father, it is much more difficult to watch my son play golf than it is to do it myself,” he said. “I want to play well, but I want him to play even better. It’s difficult, but on the other hand, it’s a great experience for the two of us.”
Ethan hopes this tournament — along with all the other ones he’s been competing in this summer — will pay dividends in the spring of 2022 when he’ll be competing in his senior season at D-T. The father and son didn’t have any kind of friendly wager on who would end the State Am with the better score. Jon said he’s learned his lesson not to bet on his score vs. his son’s — even with a five-stroke lead.
“I don’t do that anymore,” Jon said with a smile. “Once he started to beat me, he typically beats me.”
Fellow Lochland Country Club member Brayden Schram and Barry Meyer also took to the course on Tuesday, holding their own against the state’s sharpshooters. Schram was just one over par after shooting a 73, while Meyer was four over with a 76.
Schram fired a 35 on the back nine, totaling seven birdies on the day. He finds himself sitting in a tie for 22nd and only six strokes back of the leader.
Miles Russell, of Omaha, is the field’s leader after shooting an impressive 67, ending the day five shots under par. Russell had just one hole where he shot worse than par. He totaled six birdies and made par on 11 holes, shooting 34 on the front and 33 on the back.
Vontz joins Matthew Schaefer and John Sajevic in a three-way tie for second place, as the trio finished with a nice three-under score of 68. Last year’s state amateur champion Andy Sajevic sits in a tie for 17th after shooting an even 72.
Woodhead finished the day with an 80, and Moore was one under par with a 71 and in a tie for 13th.
The second round of the tournament will tee off at 8:05 a.m.
Top 15 after round one
1, Miles Russell 67; 2, John Sajevic 68; 2, Matthew Schaefer 68; 2, Nate Vontz 68; 5, Grant Jabenis 69; 5, Scott Tridle 69; 5, Reed Malleck 69; 5, Charlie Zielinski 69; 5, Luke Gutschewski 69; 5, Trevor Gutschewski 69; 11, Vance Janssen 70; 11, Caleb Badura 70; 13, David Easley 71; 13, Jay Moore 71; 13, Brian Csipkes 71; 13, Luke Grossnicklaus 71