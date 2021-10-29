Sodbusters, six other Expedition League teams forming new league
The Hastings Sodbusters and six other teams are leaving the Expedition League to form Independence League Baseball, Sodbusters co-general manager Scott Galusha announced in a press release Friday afternoon.
Joining the Sodbusters in the transition are the Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, N.D.), Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, Idaho), Casper Horseheads (Casper, Wyo.), Spearfish Sasquatch (Spearfish, S.D.), Fremont Moo (Fremont, Neb.), and Western Nebraska Pioneers (Gering, Neb.).
“These teams are dedicated to their respective communities and vow to work cooperatively, aiming to provide the very best experience for fans, players, coaches and staffs,” the release said. “Each organization will be operated professionally and with integrity, promising to keep the fan and player experience at the top of mind all day, every day.”
Independence League Baseball will run a similar schedule through the summer months, beginning play in late May and ending the first week of August.
More information on the new league can be found at www.independenceleague.com.