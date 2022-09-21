Broncos beat Doane in four sets
CRETE — For the first time in five matches, someone other than Marlee Taylor led Hastings College in kills.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 11:12 pm
That person was Brianna Lemke, who racked up a team-high 15 kills Wednesday night inside the Haddix Rec Center as the Broncos pulled out a four-set victory over Doane (16-13, 0-5).
Hastings (14-5, 3-2) recovered from a loss in overtime of the first set, 24-26, to win the final three 25-17, 25-20, 25-16.
Taylor finished with 14 skills and two blocks, Peyton Roper had nine kills and both Makenna Asher and Amani Monroe added seven kills. Asher assisted on 42 terminations and dug up 18 Doane attacks. Libero Miriam Miller led the Broncos with 28 digs.
Hastings staved off two set points in the first set after trailing by as many as five. Doane survived and took the opener on a pair of Bronco error — HC had 10 in the set and hit just .019.
It was all Broncos from there. HC posted a dominant performance in the second set, hitting .317 with only two errors. They errored just three times in the third and once in the fourth to finish with a .245 attack percentage.
Hastings had 10 more kills than Doane, which was lead by Taylor Sluka’s 15.
The Broncos play at Briar Cliff on Saturday.
