SUTTON — Cowboy boots, pressed jeans and a sweater roamed the sideline in Sutton for 30-some odd years.
That was John Schoneberg, who coached the Fillies basketball program from its inception in 1975 until 2005.
The championship-winning coach and teacher died Wednesday after a battle with one of the most aggressive forms of cancer. He was 74.
Pancreatic cancer and a mix of other illnesses took Schoneberg at his home.
A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel. A rosary service will be at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.
Burial will be conducted at the St. Mary’s on Wednesday, with burial at the Cavalry Cemetery afterward.
Schoneberg led the Fillies to the Class C-1 state championship in 1991. They beat Cambridge, Wisner-Pilger and Crofton en route to the program’s first title.
That team was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
Sutton was runner-up in 1986, 1990 and 2003 under Schoneberg, who finished his coaching career with a record of 516 wins and 147 losses in 30 years and 14 state tournament appearances.
Schoneberg was born August 16, 1947 in Lewellen, Nebraska. He grew up a hunter, fisherman and horseman.
Upon graduation from Chadron State College in 1969, Schoneberg accepted an industrial arts teaching job in Sutton, where he would enjoy a great career.
He coached football, track and field and cross country prior to the creation of the girls basketball program.
Schoneberg’s passion for horses led him and his family to start Schoneberg Horse Sales in 1981. The business hosted two sales a year for 38 years. It was profiled by The New York Times in 2011, when a de facto ban on horse slaughter was enacted by Congress.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jade.
Schoneberg is survived by his wife, Suzanne, of Sutton; son Cameron, his wife Emily and their son, Cayden, of Elmdale, Kansas; and son Dustin, his wife Rochelle and their sons Hadley, Macoy, Reagan and Hayes of Edgar.