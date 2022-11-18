WAYNE — The third-ranked Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears rallied in the fourth set and hit .467 in the fifth to down 13th-ranked Nebraska Kearney 25-19, 22-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-10 in an NCAA Tournament first-round match Friday evening in Wayne.

CU (27-5) advances to Saturday’s Central Regional quarterfinals where it’ll take on sixth-ranked Minnesota-Duluth at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs beat MIAA member and 15th-ranked Washburn, 3-1, in the first match of the tournament. UNK, in the NCAA tournament for a 23rd straight season, ends at 28-6.

