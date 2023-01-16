KEARNEY — Former Hastings College assistant coach Jake Mandelko was hired by new Nebraska-Kearney head football coach Ryan Held, the school announced Monday.
Mandelko is a 2010 graduate of UNK and will serve as special teams coordinator and defensive line coach for the Lopers.
"I'm excited to have Jake on our staff. He is a former Loper and he bleeds blue!” Held said in a statement. “He will coach our defensive line and special teams in the way he played for UNK! It will be done with (discipline, detail, toughness)!”
A Lexington native, Mandelko was a standout safety at UNK, earning All-Region honors as a senior in 2009.
He joins Claire Boroff and Monte Meadows as former Loper players to become full time coaches on staff.
Mandelko spent two seasons at Hastings College as a defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. He followed Grant Mollring, the offensive coordinator at Hastings College at the time, to NCAA Division III Buena Vista in Storm Lake, Iowa, in 2016 and served as assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator for six seasons.
Mollring was let go in November.
At BVU, Mandelko helped the Beavers win 16 games in five complete seasons. His defense moved up from last to the middle of the conference rankings in total defense. Buena Vista also was among the league leaders in interceptions (25) and finished second sacks in 2019 with 25.
In 2022, Madelko's defense ranked third in the conference against the run, allowing just over 100 rushing yards per game. He also helped coach seven all-conference defensive selections.
Mandelko was part of a 2009 Loper team that won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) regular season title, posted an 11-2 record and won the program’s first-ever playoff game. He had a combined 27 tackles in two playoff games that fall and currently ranks 22nd (194) on the all-time tackles list.
Mandelko holds a UNK bachelor of science degree in sports administration. He and his wife, Shandace, have three daughters — Zoey, Aria and Avery — and a son, Kai.