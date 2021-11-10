Athletes like Bailey Kissinger often have tough choices to make when it comes to college.
A dual-sport athlete, Kissinger has starred on both the softball diamond and basketball court — the former somewhat unexpectedly.
But that’s what hard work and natural ability often produce.
Kissinger’s college decision, though, has been definite for some time.
Basketball. University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Those two things were announced on Twitter June 8, 2020. They were echoed Wednesday inside Chapman Gymnasium to a group of peers, family, coaches, teammates and media.
Sitting between her parents, Jerald and Erin, and STC coach Greg Berndt, Kissinger inked her signature on the dotted line, pledging herself to a largely successful Division II women’s basketball program an hour and some change from where she has grown up.
There was no pressure. It’s everything Kissinger has wanted, and it’s finally on paper.
When the moment arrived, Kissinger had but two words to say.
“Lopes up.”
Kissinger said she never debated pursuing softball over basketball (UNK offers both).
Her softball career — which featured three trips to the state tournament, by the way — was built from a deal she made with her older sister, Natalie.
“She would do basketball for me and I would do softball for her,” Kissinger said. “Turned out that I had a better career than I expected and that was just due to working hard at it and wanting to be best I could be for my teammates.”
Kissinger’s work has been widely recognized. During her introduction Wednesday, St. Cecilia activities director Clint Head pored over the senior’s list of accomplishments, which includes 2021 Tribland Player of the Year.
Kissinger is also a two-time state champion in basketball and nearly elevated the Hawkettes to a three-peat in March with a memorable state tournament performance that ended with a second-place trophy.
Her college choice reflects her desire to win. UNK is 181-92 under Carrie (Hofstetter) Eighmey, and Edgar native and national champion player for Hastings College.
Kissinger and Eighmey have known each other for some time, and the connection is one reason for the commitment.
“Coach Carrie is a great coach,” Kissinger said Wednesday. “She has a great coaching philosophy — a lot of details, a lot of hard working. I feel like I’m a good player to fit into that and I just can’t wait to see where it’ll go.”
Before that, Kissinger has goals for her senior season.
She wants to become a better leader, to leave the St. Cecilia program in a better place than she found it.
“Just hoping to leave the younger girls with how to keep the program going and the culture that we have now,” Kissinger said.
Kissinger has started for Berndt since she was a freshman.
During the previous year, Berndt’s first as head coach of the girls program, Kissinger helped student manage the team.
That year at the state tournament, Berndt asked Kissinger if they’d share success at the state tournament together in the next four years.
The answer to that question hung above the two Wednesday in the form of consecutive state championship banners.