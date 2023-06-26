There was little drama in deciding the 2023 Hastings Open champions Sunday at Lochland Country Club.
But just enough drama during the final round of the women's flight to have defending champion Mackenzie Loseke thinking she wouldn't be retaining the tournament title.
Loseke was tied with Mattie Yurk for the lead after Saturday's round at Southern Hills Golf Course. Both shot 8-over 80 to line up a second straight year in the final grouping.
While Yurk faded in Sunday's round, closing with a 95, Loseke remained steady atop the field. Though, the former Hastings College golfer faced a challenge from Nammi Song.
Song trailed the leaders by five strokes entering Sunday, having carded an 85 at Southern Hills. She produced the only women's round under 80 for the tournament at Lochland, but couldn't make up all of the ground on Loseke to snatch the top prize.
The eventual winner's lead shrunk to as few as three strokes early in the round Sunday and widened to seven through 10 holes when Loseke birdied the 10th.
Song's consistent par-scoring on the back nine — she had five — helped her get to within two strokes of Loseke by round's end.
However, the Open crowned a repeat champion as Loseke turned in a gross total score of 161.
"It feels really, really good," Loseke said of the win. "I could never close out a tournament in college, so it feels good to be able to win this one twice!"
The Elkhorn native, who was twice an all-conference golfer for Hastings College before graduating this spring, said she couldn't be disappointed with the finish despite not playing her best golf.
"As much as I want to be upset shooting 80 and 81, I will absolutely take it for not playing golf as much as I usually do," Loseke said.
"I didn't feel like I made a lot of bogeys, but it felt like I made a lot of doubles and high numbers like that."
Song was runner-up at 19-over for the tournament at 163.
"Nammi played really good," Loseke said. "She was a tough competitor. For a little bit there I thought she was going to beat me. She was fun to play with."
Only five golfers in the women's field scored birdies during the tournament; Loseke carded four of them. She added 17 pars — tied for the most in the field.
Escalera cruises for men's title
By the time he reached the 18th tee Sunday at Lochland, Gabe Escalera was already in cruise control for the 2023 Hastings Open title.
He was 3-under par for the round and leading by 11 strokes. The win was hardly in question for Escalera, but by how much?
Well, that was answered on the finishing hole at Lochland, which features a tee shot over a lake.
Escalera sent his drive into the water. Then sent a second ball into the lake on his third shot.
By the time he was off the course Sunday evening, his card had a '9' on it.
"Wish I didn't do that," Escalera said wryly. "It was a little adventurous finish."
But he was champion nonetheless. Escalera's 143 across the two-day tournament was still eight strokes clear of the field, even with the quadruple bogey on the last hole.
"It's pretty cool," Escalera said of winning the tournament. "I play (at Lochland) a lot. I work here — it's my home course."
Escalera, who will be a junior at Hastings College this fall, notched his first collegiate win last August in Hesston, Kansas. There he set the school record for 18 holes with a 5-under 66.
He carded a 2-under 70 at Southern Hills on Saturday, and was the only golfer all weekend to break par. Escalera kicked that round off with an eagle on No. 1 after driving the green.
Escalera's closest challenger entering Sunday was Creighton golf coach Wes Bernt, who shot par 72 at Southern Hills. The third golfer in the final trio, Kris Koelzer was four shots back to start and finished in second by a stroke at 7-over 151.
"The Creighton coach is pretty good," Escalera said. "Today he struggled, but I think he was really my only competitor after (Saturday)."
Escalera opened Sunday with seven pars and birdies on two of the three par-5s. A three-putt on No. 11 set him back a stroke, but he gained it back with a birdie on the 15th. He birdied No. 17 before the disastrous, but not costly, 18th.
"I was pretty steady," Escalera said. "Today I just hit the green and two-putt."
Men’s flight — Low gross: 1, Scott Voightmann 73-82 155; 2, Jack Song 73-86 159; 3, Justin Phillips 79-87 166; 4, Aaron Kreifels 80-92 172; 5, Ray Bonifas 92-95 187; 6, Tod Hargis 93-96 189. Low net: 1, Tyler Zimmerman 74-79 153; 2, Jimmy Rash 76-77 153; 3, Jeff Schneider 77-75 152; 4, Scott Sawyers 75-80 155; 5, Todd Frazier 77-76 153; 6, Bill Krueger 79-77 156. Gross scores: 3, Jack Song 73-86 159; 4, Craig Badura 78-82 160; 5, Tyler Zimmerman 77-85 162; 6, Justin Phillips 79-87 166; 7, Derek Phelps 82-85 167; 7, Scott Propp 82-87 169; 8, Aaron Kreifels 80-92 172; T9, Jeff Schneider 87-88 175; T9, Scott Sawyers 83-92 175; 11, Terry Anstine 90-88 178; 12, Darren Glass 84-95 179; 13, Nathan Starr 90-91 181; T14, Terry Meyerhoffer 89-93 182; T14, Devin Vetter 86-96 182; T14, Jeff Williams 85-97 182; T17, Cole Rostvet 95-91 186; T17, Chaz Kelsey 97-89 186; T19, Jerry Eichman 85-102 187; T19, Ray Bonifas 92-95 187; T20, Matt Gudgel 94-95 189; T20, Tod Hargis 93-96 189; 22, Josh Loetterle 95-95 191; 23, Bill Krueger 95-97 192; 24, Asher Prins 95-101 196; T25, Aaron Mangels 103-94 197; T25, Chris Long 105-92 197; T25, Todd Frazier 97-100 197; 28, Rodney Keesee 97-102 199; 29, Kodey Placke 108-97 205; 30, Daniel Mantas 103-103 206; 31, Ron Kennedy 107-102 209; T32, Brad Yurk 103-107 210; T32, Anthony Struck 98-112 210; 34, Bill Kennedy 108-106 214; 35, Matt Krontz 103-116 219
Senior flight — Low gross: 1, Mike Hogan 77-80 157; 2, Jerry Novakowski 78-84 162. Low net: 1, John Pershing 68-76 144; 2, Dwayne Kobza 74-71 145. Gross scores: 3, John Pershing 75-88 163; 4, Bill Biggs 80-84 164; 5, Steve St. John 84-83 167; T6, Larry Zabloudil 86-82 168; T6, Dwyane Kobza 83-85 168; 8, Dan Coffey 85-85 170; 9, Robert Nowacyzk 82-93 175; 10, Randy Witt 86-90 1176; 11, Mike Butler 90-97 187; 12, Thomas Kreager 95-107 202
Women’s flight — Low gross: 1, Mackenzie Loseke 80-81 161; 2, Jessica Noffsinger 82-86 168. Low net: 1, Nammi Song 75-67 142; 2, Rachel Bosle 71-74 145. Gross scores: 4, Mattie Yurk 80-95 175; 5, Sydney Holmes 89-90 179; 6, Rachel Bosle 88-92 180; 7, Lisa St. John 92-90 182; 8, Chris Wilson 98-106 204; 9, Becky Maul 104-103 207; 10, Lois Janssen 106-106 212
Championship flight — 1, Gabe Escalera 70-73 143; 2, Kris Koelzer 74-77 151; T3, Joey Holling 77-75 152; T3, Max Noffsinger 75-77 152; T5, Robert Noffsinger 75-78 153; T5, Wes Bernt 72-81 153; 7, Travis Linnemeyer 75-80 155; T8, Marcus Eriksen 79-77 156; T8, Brady Rogers 78-78 156; 10, Trevor Seeley 79-78 157; 11, Cory Pepper 77-81 158; T12, Alejandro Prada 80-79 159; T12, Skyler Good 78-81 159; T14, Roger Prenzlow 81-82 163; T14, Jordan Arensdorf 84-79 163; 16, Jason Lorenzen 81-83 164; 17, Tyson Bonahoom 81-86 167; 18, Casey St. John 83-87 170; 19, Chris Weidt 92-82 174