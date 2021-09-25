After more than a dozen years of playing the game, things are finally beginning to come together for Hastings College golfer Mackenzie Loseke.
At age 19, the junior from Elkhorn has elevated her game to the next level, setting a school record for the lowest 18-hole score with a one-over par 73 in the Central Kansas Classic in McPherson, Kan. on Sept. 14.
But that was only part of the story. Her one-under 34 on the front nine also set a school record, as did her two-day tournament total of 157. She finished second in the tournament.
For Loseke, the records have made her longtime commitment to golf seem like a worthwhile investment of time, particularly the extra work she has put in since joining the Bronco team on a scholarship as a freshman. Playing college golf had been a dream of hers since age 7, but creeping self doubts nearly kept her from achieving that goal.
But thanks to the encouragement of first-year Bronco golf coach Skyler Good, her teammates and family, she has upped her game to a level that is finally starting to make all that time spent attacking greens seem worthwhile.
“It just felt rewarding,” she said of her record-setting tournament scores. “I’ve devoted a lot of time to golf with practice and playing, trying to get to a point where I would be a little happier with my game. I’ve had unlimited support from Coach Good, my family, and my teammates, and the team has been putting in so much work and effort into getting somewhere that we’re all kind of happy now.
“That’s the main reason I feel motivated to go out and practice and play as hard as I can. I would say that the amount of practice I’ve put into golf is the reason I’m where I’m at right now. Practicing was not always easy for me — it was really hard to focus — but I’ve watched the other girls on the team and they’re all devoted and practice as hard as they can, and it motivates me.”
Good, a 2019 HC graduate, was a top-five golfer at Hastings College for three of his four seasons on the team. In Loseke, he sees a player with unlimited potential finally starting to believe in herself.
“We haven’t really had a player of that caliber here for a while,” Good said. “I know she’s got the potential to do it, it was just a matter of time before she did. It took one day for everything to kind of click and go her way, and she got it done.”
Her composure and ability to strike the ball with consistency are perhaps her two greatest assets on the course, he said. When locked in, there’s simply no room for nerves to invade her confidence, he said.
“When she gets in the right mind set that she wants to succeed and play well, she doesn’t let her emotions take over,” he said. “That’s when I know she’s going to fire a great score. I just hope she can continue to play to her potential, because myself and everyone else knows she’s got it in her.”
The right-hander has come a long way since teeing up with her father, David Loseke, at age 7. While her love for the game was never in question, her competitive nature and level of play didn’t truly ignite until her senior year of high school on the Elkhorn varsity team.
That desire to improve was fanned in part by her work with swing coach Tyler Bishop, whose instruction helped up her game to a level she’d only aspired to before.
“I never was really good before I met him,” she said. “He put a lot of time and effort into me and really made me love the game. He’s my biggest mentor in golf.”
The primary difference in her game these days has been her ability to put the ball in the hole from short distances, a skill she’s worked hard to perfect since arriving at Hastings College her freshman year.
“The longer irons, drivers, and woods are clubs that if they’re in my hands are kind of 50/50: I don’t feel 100 percent confident over them,” she said. “Right now my putting saves me a lot.”
She’d like to think her record rounds are the start of something good, another step toward becoming the golfer she’s always wanted to be. To that end, she’ll just keep on keeping on. No sense in worrying about it, she said.
“I’ve tried to throw it in the back of my head,” she said. “ I don’t want it to get in my head and ruin anything. This was the first time I’ve broken 80 in a tournament, so I feel very confident about my game now.”
Another milestone reached this year was recording her first hole-in-one, a feat accomplished on the 165-yard No. 15 at Ptarmigan Country Club in Fort Collins, Colo., over the summer.
Even with that first ace behind her, the business administration major said she fully anticipates the human side of her game to rear its ugly head from time to time. The hope is that such moments are fewer and farther between with each round logged.
“I’ve achieved the one goal of mine I had for this year (setting school records),” she said. “Now it’s about staying confident and taking it on a shot at a time. I don’t want to go out on the golf course and expect anything, because bad days happen to everyone. My main goal is to keep my head on straight and take it one tournament at a time."