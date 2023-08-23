There will be a lot of new faces competing at the varsity level for the St. Cecilia cross country teams. Between both the girls and boys squads, there will be only one runner that competed at the district meet.
That one runner is Killian Heckman, a junior for the boys team. Bluehawks’ head coach Trevor Alber said Heckman started finding his stride later in the season and will now be called upon to lead the team.
“He started off the season with a couple of tough meets last year and then really came on strong throughout the second half of the season fighting for the last varsity spot last year,” said Alber, who is going into his second year as head coach. “We’re looking forward to seeing that progression continue into this year after watching his competitive spirit last year.”
Senior Mcgivney Swanson and juniors Samuel Hoops and John Kryzsko all saw brief time on varsity last season before finishing the season as alternates. Now, the trio add experience to the squad. Alber will be hoping senior Matthias Clark can take the next step to competing on varsity, as well as juniors Ben Carey, Colton Javins, Josiah Benal and sophomore Tobin Uerling.
On the girls side, St. Cecilia is expecting to have just one runner, freshman Eve Hoops.
“We will be looking to improve each week and see where it takes us,” Alber said.
Aug. — 25, at Northwest invite; 29, at Superior invite; Sept. — 8, at Aurora invite; 14, at Fillmore Central invite; 21, at Thayer Central invite; 25, at UNK invite; Oct. — 3, Centennial Conference meet