LINCOLN — The end of Minden's first run at the state tournament since 2017 came down to one player on the other side of the net.
No. 20 in Crusader blue.
"Lucy," Minden coach Julie Ratka said in response to a reporter's probe at the biggest difference in the match.
That would be Lucy Ghaifan of top-ranked and third-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic, which hammered 25 kills in the Class C-1 state volleyball semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ghaifan, a 6-foot senior, played a key part in each of the Crusaders' three set victories of their 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20 win over the second-seeded Whippets (33-4) to help GICC reach its first state final since 2019 and its 20th all-time.
There was simply too much Lucy.
"She's really hard to match up with because she can go any direction. You just never know which way she's going to go. I thought our kids got some blocks on her today."
Statistically it was an improvement from the first two meetings between the teams this season, most recently in the C1-9 subdistrict final in Minden. Ghaifan had 10 kills then in a sweep of the Whippets. She more than doubled that Friday to knock Minden into Saturday's 9 a.m. third-place match against top-seeded North Bend Central, which was upset in five sets by No. 5 Gothenburg.
"I thought we played way better than we did in the subdistrict final," said Ratka, whose team was riddled with errors in that Oct. 25 rematch. The Whippets were recovering from a daunting stretch when they first were swept by GICC at the Holdrege invite midseason.
Round three still went to the Crusaders (31-2), who looked veteran in the first set that saw them pull out to a 7-2 lead and never look back with the help of a 9-0 run on the service of Avery Kelly. Kelly served four aces during the run and led the team with five on the night.
Minden's inexperience at the state tournament showed early on and sprinkled itself in throughout each of the four sets. But the Whippets kept the final three sets competitive.
"We could have jumped off a cliff after that first set," said Ratka, whose team ousted DC West in three sets in Wednesday's first round.
"And we didn't. We battled back in the second and I'm proud of them for that."
Minden won the second set — its first set win over GICC this season — after climbing out of a 7-3 hole. The Whippets tied the set at 14 and led from that point on. They pulled away with a 5-1 run.
After GICC wins set one 25-16, Minden evens the match with a 25-20 win in the second: #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/TMkgKMW57n— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) November 4, 2022
Ghaifan, who doesn't play back row, was held to just one kill in the frame as she spent most of it on the bench. As a team, GICC managed only seven kills.
Sophomore Mattie Kamery, who led Minden with 24 kills, smashed six in the second game, including the final point.
Freshman Myla Emery paced the Whippets through the third set with seven of her 14 kills. She led the team with 25 set assists for the match.
But Minden didn't have enough dimension Friday to counter GICC's multiple arms. Ghaifan, Gracie Woods and Hadlee Hasselmann combined for 47 of the team's 54 kills.
"We kind of struggled with that," Ratka said of the team's offensive scoring balance.
Minden's Mariah Lemkpa sprained her ankle in Wednesday's match and didn't start the semifinal. Makenna Betty mustered two kills and two blocks in her place. Sloane Beck added nine kills and a pair of blocks, and Kinsie Land finished with five kills.
The Crusaders pulled ahead by four or five points early in each set only for Minden to rally to tie or take a lead.
Ratka regrets that her team wasn't able to crawl all the way back in the third after reaching within one point four separate times late in the set.
"We just kind of let go of the rope," the coach said. "We got into some holes that we couldn't get out of. I thought that we battled well but we were always battling from behind, I felt."
GICC (31-2)...................25 20 25 25
Minden (33-4)................16 25 23 20
Grand Island Central Catholic (kills-aces-blocks)
Avery Kelly 4-5-0, Gracie Woods 11-1-0, Hadlee Hasselmann 11-2-1, Maddie Schneider 0-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 25-0-1, Madelyn Weyers 2-0-0, Hannah Gellatly 0-0-0, Maggie Herbek 0-0-0, Tristyn Hedman 0-2-0, Carolyn Maser 1-0-0. Totals: 54-10-2.
Assists—Maser 46. Digs—Hedman 27, Woods 20.
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Halle Space 0-0-0, Keitan Bienhoff 0-1-0, Kinsie Land 5-0-0, Sloane Beck 9-0-2, Mariah Lempka 0-0-0, Milly Jacobsen 0-1-0, Makenna Betty 2-0-2, Bailey Rogers 0-0-0, Myla Emery 14-1-0, Mattie Kamery 24-3-0. Totals: 54-6-4.
Assists—Emery 25, Kamery 17. Digs—Rogers 23, Kamery 18.