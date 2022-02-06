Lincoln Lutheran’s tough defense was too much for St. Cecilia to overcome as the Warriors came away with a 48-38 win Saturday at Chapman Gym.
The Bluehawks (15-6) appeared to be in good shape after a strong third quarter pulled them within three points, but the Warriors responded by tightening up their defense while outscoring St. Cecilia 16-8 in the final stanza.
“We stayed in our (1-3-1) zone because whatever they got offensively, we wanted them to have to force some things,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Jesse Bouwens said. “It worked. I think we took some things away that they wanted to do.”
St. Cecilia’s Dawson Kissinger ignited the Bluehawks in the third quarter with a pair of three-pointers, but the team only hit 3-of-15 for the game.
“All night long our offense had a tough go of it,” St. Cecilia Coach Ryan Ohnoutka said. “With their 1-3-1, if you’re not hitting 3s you have a hard time working the ball inside. They’re very physical and they got to the rim better than we did.”
Ohnoutka said he talked to the team about getting more physical with the taller Warriors at halftime, and the Bluehawks responded well in the third quarter, but couldn’t maintain that.
St. Cecilia trailed 21-15 at halftime, and just 33-30 after three quarters.
Getting to the rim was exactly the strategy that Bouwens wanted his team to use, especially after missing the front end of three 1-and-1s early in the fourth quarter.
“I figured if we just tried to get some layups down the stretch, we would have a good chance to outlast them, and that’s just what happened,” Bouwens said. “I’m pleased with how we played, especially offensively. We’ve had 12 days since our last game and it was just a great team win.”
Jonny Puelz led Lincoln Lutheran with 16 points, going 4-of-6 on 3-pointers. Micah Schlueter added 11.
Brayden Schropp was the only St. Cecilia player in double figures, scoring 16 points, including 12 in the second half.
The Class C-2 No. 6 Bluehawks have a rematch with the seventh-rated Crusaders of Grand Island Central Catholic Thursday. St. Cecilia’s last win was over GICC in the Centennial Conference Tournament.
LL (10-9)....................9 12 12 16 — 48
STC (15-5)...................5 11 15 8 — 38
Lincoln Lutheran (48)
Schlueter 5-7 1-3 11, Bartels 2-6 0-0 4, Schmidt 1-2 2-2 4, Puelz 6-14 0-1 16, L’Heureux 2-4 2-2 6, DeBoer 1-1 2-2 4, Zager 1-2 1-3 3. Totals 18-36 8-13 48.
St. Cecilia (38)
Schropp 6-13 4-7 16, Butler 0-1 1-2 1, DeMuth 2-4 1-2 5, Parr 1-3 3-4 5, Kudlacek 1-7 0-0 3, Kissinger 2-5 0-0 6, Stewart-Hernandez 0-3 0-0 0, Rossow 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 13-37 9-16 38.
Three-point goals: LL 5-7 (Puelz 4-6, Zager 1-1), STC 3-15 (Schropp 0-2, Kudlacek 1-5, Kissinger 2-5, Stewart-Hernandez 0-3). Rebounds: LL 24 (L’Heureux 6), STC 18 (Schropp, Butler 4. Turnovers: LL 8, STC 9.