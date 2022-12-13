KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney head coach Josh Lynn is leaving the Loper football to join West Texas A&M University. The move was announced by the school Tuesday in a release.
Lynn has coached the Lopers since 2017, compiling a 33-25 record during that time, not including the unofficial 2020 season. UNK won the Mineral Water Bowl in 2019 and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2021. The Lopers finished 8-3 this fall.
“This is a hard day for Loper football because coach Lynn means so much to us,” UNK athletic director Marc Bauer said in a statement. “Josh helped elevate our program and built it into a nationally ranked playoff team. He grew fan interest and community support and positively impacted Loper football and our student-athletes in countless ways.”
Lynn met with players and staff Tuesday afternoon to share his decision. UNK will begin an immediate national search for his replacement.
“We will move quickly in hiring a new coach, and I am confident we will find an accomplished coach who will continue our Loper football tradition of success,” said Bauer.
A native of Eunice, New Mexico, and graduate of Eastern New Mexico University, Lynn served as head football coach at his alma mater and New Mexico Military Institute before joining UNK.
His Loper teams showed steady improvement, with the 2021 squad going 10-3 and posting the third double-digit win total in school history. Quarterback TJ Davis was runner-up for the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the Division II player of the year, and he’s a finalist for the award again this season.
During his playing days, Lynn was a two-time first-team all-conference tight end who helped Eastern New Mexico win back-to-back division titles.
West Texas A&M is a fellow NCAA Division II school competing in the Lone Star Conference and located in Canyon, Texas. The Buffaloes went 5-6 this season.
Lynn will be introduced by his new school Friday.