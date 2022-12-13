Josh Lynn steps down.jpg
Josh Lynn is stepping down as head football coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney for the same position at West Texas A&M.

 Courtesy Nebraska-Kearney Athletics

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney head coach Josh Lynn is leaving the Loper football to join West Texas A&M University. The move was announced by the school Tuesday in a release.

Lynn has coached the Lopers since 2017, compiling a 33-25 record during that time, not including the unofficial 2020 season. UNK won the Mineral Water Bowl in 2019 and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2021. The Lopers finished 8-3 this fall.

