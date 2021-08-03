TOKYO — If you left your couch to get a late-night snack to go along with your viewing of the Olympic track and field competition, you may have missed seeing Geneva native Maggie Malone making her town, area, state and country proud.
Malone, who is competing in the javelin in her second Olympic Games, needed just one throw to advance herself into the women’s finals, which are set for Friday.
The Fillmore Central graduate, who holds the United States record for the event with a throw of 66.82 meters (219 feet, 3 inches), launched her first throw of the Tokyo Olympics a distance of 63.07 meters (206-11) to earn an automatic qualifier for the finals. Her mark led Group B and was the second furthest distance of the event on the day.
In the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Malone finished with a throw of 56.47 meters but didn’t advance to the finals. This year, she set the U.S. record at the USATF Chula Vista Field Festival on May 30.
Maria Andrejczyk of Poland led all competitors with a throw of 65.24 meters (214-0).
The women’s javelin finals will begin Friday at 6:50 a.m. Central Time — 8:50 p.m. in Tokyo.