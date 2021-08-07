TOKYO — Geneva native Maggie Malone did not have her best throws Friday in the women’s javelin finals at the Tokyo Olympics, but making it to that stage, let alone the finals in the competition, is a feat to be admired.
Malone’s best throw of the day was 59.82 meters, which was nearly 4 meters shorter than her first throw of the competition, which got her an automatic berth into the finals. Malone finished the day as the 10th-best javelin thrower in the world.
China’s Liu Shiying took the gold medal on Friday after throwing for a distance of 66.34 meters. Malone’s career-best, which set the U.S. record, is 66.82 (219 feet, 3 inches).
The Tokyo Olympics were the second Olympic games Malone has competed in, after throwing the javelin in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. It’s an impressive accomplishment, especially considering the Fillmore Central graduate competed in track and field in the state of Nebraska, which does not have the javelin as an event.