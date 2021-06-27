Staff and wire
Fillmore Central graduate Maggie Malone won the javelin at the track and field trials to earn a spot on the U.S. team at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.
Malone set a meet record with a throw of 208 feet, 4 inches at Oregon’s Hayward Field on Saturday.
It will be her second Olympics. She was on the 2016 team and finished 25th in the event.
Malone was the Hastings Tribune’s girls athlete of the year in track and field in 2011 and 2012.
Kara Winger made her fourth Olympic team with a throw of 201-8.
Avione Allgood-Whetstone finished third at 193-4, but she does not have the Olympic standard.