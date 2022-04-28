Last season, Elli Marker and Brianna Stroh earned the 10th seed at the state tournament in the No. 1 doubles competition. And this year, the Adams Central duo are making a push to earn one of those coveted top 12 seeds in the meet.
Stroh and Marker took the gold medals in the Grand Island Central Catholic invite earlier this week, and then on Thursday, the pair of Patriots advanced to the finals of the Hastings invite, before falling to a tough Crusader team. Nonetheless, gold and silver finishes have Marker and Stroh trending in the right direction, with state looming just a few weeks away.
“It was a really good day for those ladies. And Tuesday, they actually won the invite at GICC … so Elli and Brianna are playing pretty well,” said AC head coach Ed Sughroue. “They’re peaking, and they should be. They’re our leaders and they’ve been playing together for three or four seasons. That’s what we’re expecting them to do.”
Adams Central tied for fourth in the meet, and Stroh and Marker were a big reason for that. They won all four pool play matches to advance to the championship match, but the Patriots also got several wins from their other units. AC’s No. 2 doubles squad of Charlee Mucklow and Irelyn Samuelson won a pair of matches while Ixhel Lom also won two matches in the No. 2 singles competition.
“In the other divisions, they saw some good competition,” Sughroue said. “They need to see that improvement doesn’t always from wins. Even though you may not be winning on the scoreboard, you’re still improving and getting better...Overall it was a good day for the Patriots.”
Sughroue said his two singles players, Lom and Emmery Huyser, are getting invaluable court time this season. Both are sophomores and have shown improvement; the AC coach said he’s excited to see what is in their futures.
“They just need more experience under their belts,” he said. “I’m happy with the way they’re competing. The wins will come. Maybe not right away, but if they keep working hard the success on the scoreboard will happen for them.”
The host Tigers finished the meet in seventh place. While three HHS players won their final match of the day, only one was in position to fight for a top three medal.
“Overall as a team we’re still making some errors where we’re not concentrating and we’re not focused,” said HHS coach Roger Sunderman. “We do some silly things that cost us a game here or there, and sometimes that cost us a match. We’re improving, we’re attacking the ball a lot better, but we have to cut down on those unforced errors. They’re killing us, and they’re just about concentration and focused.”
Kiera Erickson, a freshman, won three of her four pool play matches and then defeated Lexington’s Brooklyn Lul in the third-place match of the No. 2 singles competition. Cara Ansbach (No. 1 singles) and the No. 2 doubles team of Lexi Benson and Lexie Schultz both went 3-2 on the day, finishing in fifth place.
“They’re getting there, and as long as we get there by state I’m not worried about it — but it’s a roller coaster ride. One match, one point we’re doing great, and then they double fault or hit one into the net,” Sunderman said. “Those moments have got to come down.”
Addie Demuth was St. Cecilia’s No. 1 singles player on Thursday. She earned the Hawkettes’ only two victories of the day, going 1-3 in pool play before winning the seventh place match.
Team standings
1, Grand Island Central Catholic 56; 2, Kearney Catholic 47; 3, York 38; 4, Adams Central 34; 4, Lexington 34; 6, Norris 33; 7, Hastings 22; 8, Holdrege 20; 9, St. Cecilia 8; 10, Wilber-Clatonia 3
No. 1 singles
Emmery Huyser, AC (1-4); Cara Ansbach, AC (3-2); Addie Demuth, STC (2-3)
No. 2 singles
Ixchel Lom, AC (2-3); Kiera Erickson, HHS (4-1); Amy Tran, STC (0-5)
No. 1 doubles
Elli Marker/Brianna Stroh, AC (4-1); Bianca Truong/Delaney Choate, HHS (3-2); Leah Hentzen/Emi Cerny, STC (0-5)
No. 2 doubles
Charlee Mucklow/Irelyn Samuelson, AC (2-3); Lexi Benson/Lexie Schultz, HHS (3-2); Emma Schultes/Sarah Walz, STC (0-5)