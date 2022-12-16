The Fillmore Central boys basketball team pulled within three points of Adams Central Friday night with less than 2 minutes in the first half, but it wasn’t enough.
The Patriots defeated the Panthers 65-53.
“Mental toughness. Stick-to-itiveness. Whatever you want to call it, I just thought we were really good, because I thought Fillmore Central played amazing,” Adams Central coach Zac Foster said.
“Hats off to those guys and those coaches. Coach (Derek) Reinsch and his staff did a great job. That’s a good basketball team. I know they’re 1-4, but they’ve got athletes, and the way they shot it — shot 60% from 3 in the first half — I thought they really played well. So we had to play well in order to come out on top tonight. I’m just really, really proud of our guys.”
The Panthers (1-4) pulled within 34-31 with 1:40 left in the second quarter after Carson Asche hit his second bucket in a row.
With a 37-32 lead at halftime, the Patriots (5-0) opened the second half going on a 10-0 run in the first three minutes.
“I was really happy with our energy and our effort,” Fillmore Central coach Derek Reinsch said. “Like I told them, our entire goal was play this minute by minute, possession by possession and just leave it all on the floor. I thought our kids — they answered the call.
"I mean man, I don’t know how much better (Adams Central) could shoot than that. That’s by far their best shooting game of the year, but I thought we did some great things that gave them a lot of trouble. That third quarter was really the difference in that it extended it up to 16 and we got it back to 7, but we just didn’t have an answer.”
The Panthers were able to limit the Patriots early in the fourth quarter with effective full- and half-court presses.
“Going back, I wish I maybe should’ve gone to that a little earlier,” Reinsch said. “I didn’t know it would rattle them as bad as it did, but our kids really just played free and they played fun. They were out there having fun and working hard. They had great responses all night long to everything AC threw at them.”
Dan Stoner, a sophomore post player for Fillmore Central, led all scorers with 31 points.
“I think what was most impressive about that was it never really felt like through the game, on the coaching side of it, that we were running stuff,” Reinsch said. “We just ran motion and transition. I think the kids started finding Dan on that. Dan attacked the glass.”
Foster was also impressed by Stoner.
“He is a heck of a player, especially as a sophomore,” Foster said. “Great future for that kid.”
Reinsch said he hopes his players can continue to play with same intensity they showed Friday.
Despite being undersized compared to Fillmore Central, the Patriots out rebounded the Panthers 20-13.
“Most of the teams we play, we’re not going to be as big or as strong or as athletic,” Foster said. “That’s just how we’re built. We just don’t have those abilities, but we fought. We have to. We have to scrap and fight. Our DNA for our team to be successful is we’ve got to be tough.
"We’ve got to be tough and scrappy. If we’re not we’re going to be exposed by athletic teams. I thought at times in the first half we didn’t have that. I thought we responded well as the game went on to the level of intensity of the game. Credit to our kids for that.”
Fillmore Central is now 1-4 and will play Wilber-Clatonia Saturday followed by a return to Hastings on Tuesday to face St. Cecilia.
Adams Central is 5-0 and will face Amherst Saturday at the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic hosted by Hastings College. The Patriots will finished 2022 against York on Tuesday, both of which were undefeated going into play Friday.
“We’ve got two amazing challenges coming up,” Foster said. “Amherst is an amazing team. They’ve won 46 games in the last two years. So it’s going to be an amazing opportunity (Saturday) to play somebody really, really good and see where we’re at.”
AC (5-0)................16 21 16 12 — 65
FC (1-4)..................14 18 11 10 — 53
Adams Central (65)
Sam Dierks 4, Hyatt Collins 0, Decker Shestak 5, Dylan Janzen 20, Jayden Teichmeier 16, Grant Trausch 6, Tate McIntyre 6, Jack Sughroue 3, Tristan Propp 3, Jack Trausch 2
Fillmore Central (53)
Keegan Theobald 10, Jarin Tweedy 3, Dan Stoner 31, Carson Asche 5, Jayden Wolf 4, Kiffin Theobald 0, Kade Cooper 0, Luke Kimbrough 0, Cooper Schelkopf 0