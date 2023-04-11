There is a method to the madness that occurs at the end of the Hastings High track and field triangular.
But part of it is just that: madness.
Take the meet’s conclusion for example.
Where else on the spring calendar might you have acclaimed high jumper Nolan Studley running down touted distance runner Austin Carrera during the final leg of the 1,600 relay?
Probably nowhere, but that’s the beauty of the three-team meet, said HHS boys coach Dave Johnson.
The Hastings coaches drafted five relay teams. Each foursome wore pre-planned attire. The winning team of Caden Block, Aaron Nonneman, Kevin Vuong and Studley were in all black and edged Carrera’s squad — donning Tiger cross country kits — by .40 seconds.
“Sometimes when you’re on a team and you’re running against your teammates, that can be the biggest motivator there is,” Johnson said. “When we run this race, you see some guys do some things you weren’t expecting. We’ve done this for years.
“We find out about some athletes, and we did find out about some guys today. That was a good way to end the meet.”
Studley may not run another 400 after Tuesday — it was his first-ever in high school, he said, and he would prefer not to do it again — but Johnson didn’t rule out trying Studley in that slot after his heroics in chasing down the Tigers’ best distance runner on the final lap.
“He’s one of the top high jumpers in the state, so is it worth putting him in the 4 by 4 at the end of the meet? It might be,” Johnson said. “We’ll have to see. We’ve got some pretty fast guys.”
Studley, who is signed to high jump at Nebraska-Kearney, won his marquee event Tuesday by clearing 6-foot-2. His personal best is 6-7, reached earlier this spring coincidentally at UNK.
But tracking down Carrera was a feat he’ll treasure.
“The last 200 meters I hear Austin at my side, he was hunting, he was running me and passed me a little,” Studley said. “Greg (Pruitt) also passed me at the start of the (last) 100, and I just kind of dug a little bit. I don’t know, something just took over me and I hogged down Austin.”
Carrera is one of several HHS boys shaping up the Tigers into another state contender. They won the 2021 state championship, though few of the current contributors were on that squad.
But the next generation, if you will, has arrived.
“We were pretty happy with last year’s freshmen group. We thought they had some ability and now they’re sophomores and able to show it off at the varsity level,” Johnson said. “We still have a long ways to go, but yeah, I like our combination. Really from the 200 distance on up we’re pretty good.
“Of course we’ve got our high jumpers, four guys at 5-10 and up. There aren’t many schools who have that. We’ve got a ways to go in the discus and shot, but there’s no doubt right now our strength is on the track.”
Greg Pruitt is one Tiger who has made a name early this spring. With Tuesday’s times adjusted to fully automatic timing (FAT), Pruitt ran a 10.94 in the 100-meter dash.
“He had some good performances last year, but was maybe just still a little young,” Johnson said. “We knew he was coming.”
Johnson said Diego Chojolan and Evan Struss have been welcome additions to the distance crew. Struss was twice a soccer player before switching sports this year.
“Now he’s one of the better one- and two-milers in Class B,” Johnson said of Struss.
“Both of those guys, I’d say, have been two of the bigger additions to our team.”
Boys results
Shot put — 1, Snodgrass, NW, 48-10 1/4; 2, Isele, NW, 47-6 1/4; 3, Schmidt, Has, 42-8; 4, Hultine, Has, 42-6; 5, Englund, Hol, 42-2; 56, Morlang, NW, 42-0 1/2
Discus — 1, Englund, Hol, 166-0; 2, Stein, NW, 148-0; 3, Brewer, NW, 137-2; 4, Bykerk, NW, 1128-1; 5, Wiegert, NW, 126-4; 6, Power, Has, 123-9
Pole vault — 1, Vokes, NW, 14-0; 2, Moore, Hol, 13-6; 3, Landin, Hol, 13-6; 4, Briseno, NW, 12-6; 5, Ham, Hol, 12-0; 6, Flagle, NW, 11-0
High jump — 1, Studley, Has, 6-2; 2, Ablott, Has, 6-2; 3, Nonneman, Has, 5-10; 4, Jones, NW, 5-8; 4, Campbell, Has, 5-8; 6, Retzlaff, NW, 5-8
Long jump — 1, Wolfe, NW, 19-11 1/2; 2, Cornelius, NW, 19-5 1/2; 3, Pruitt, Has, 18-8 11/2; 4, O’Connell, Has, 18-5; 5, Long, Has, 17-6 1/2; 6, Boulware, Hol, 17-5; 6, Piersee, Has, 17-5
Triple jump — 1, J. Block, Has, 39-11; 2, O’Connell, Has, 38-10; 3, Cornelius, NW, 37-5; 4, Wolfe, NW, 37-4; 5, Boulware, Hol, 36-6; 6, Long, Has, 34-8
110 hurdles — 1, Retzlaff, NW, 15.74; 2, Smith, Hol, 16.74; 3, Clark, NW, 19.54; 4, Bhatka, Has, 20.04
300 hurdles — 1, Retzlaff, NW, 44.74; 2, Tinsman, Has, 46.24; 3, Smith, Hol, 48.54; 4, Clark, NW, 50.04; 45, Bhakta, Has, 51.54
100 — 1, Pruitt, Has, 10.94; 2, Hinrichs, Hol, 11.14; 3, Buhlke, Has, 11.34; 4, Isele, NW, 11.44; 5, Campbell, Has, 11.54; 6, Satterly, Has, 11.64
200 — 1, Steinke, Hol, 23.84; 2, Flagle, NW, 23.84; 3, Satterly, Has, 24.04; 4, Cornelius, NW, 24.94; 5, Stark, Hol, 25.14; 6, Helgoth, NW, 25.34; 6, Larson, Hol, 25.34
400 — 1, Schulte, NW, 54.94; 2, Tackwell, Has, 55.84; 3, Correa, Has, 56.34; 4, Pfeifer, Hol, 57.54; 5, Srivastava, Has, 58.64; 6, Jones, NW, 59.04
800 — 1, Carrera, Has, 2:02.64; 2, C. Block, Has, 2:07.14; 3, Struss, Has, 2:07.64; 4, Atkins, NW, 2:15.64; 5, Collins, NW, 2:18.04; 6, Ruehling, NW, 2:18.54
1,600 — 1, Chojolan, Has, 4:48.24; 2, Ceron, Has, 4:49.34; 3, Brooks, Has, 5:04.04; 4, Albers, Has, 5:07.24; 5, Robinson, Has, 5:07.84; 6, Vuong, Has, 5:09.84
400 relay — 1, Hastings (Campbell, Buhlke, Nonneman, Pruitt) 43.94; 2, Holdrege 45.74; 33, Hastings (Satterly, Tinsman, Piersee, Reeves) 47.14
1,600 relay — 1, Hastings (C. Block, Nonneman, Vuong, Studley) 3:43.24; 2, Hastings (Struss, Ceron, Tinsman, Carrera) 3:43.64; 3, Hastings (Pruitt, Correa, Tackwell, Robinson) 3:44.24; 4, Hastings (Chojolan, Buhlke, Albers, Ablott) 3:46.84; 5, Hastings (Brooks, Campbell, Srivastava, Reeves) 3:49.94; 6, Northwest 4:01.74
Girls results
Shot put — 1, Jacobson, Hol, 35-4 1/2; 2, Zobel, NW, 33-10; 3, Rooks, Hol, 33-9; 4, Sybrandts, NW, 33-4 1/4; 5, Stutzman, Hol, 31-4 3/4; 6, Wragge, NW, 30-7 3/4
Discus — 1, Jacobson, Hol, 128-1; 2, Rooks, Hol, 117-0 1/2; 3, Zobel, NW, 112-8; 4, Sybrandts, NW, 104-8 1/2; 5, Stutzman, Hol, 102-11; 6, Gant, Has, 98-0 1/2
Pole vault — 1, Medina, Hol, 11-0; 2, Jewett, Hol, 10-6; 3, Am. Krafka, NW, 10-6; 4, Ray, NW, 10-0; 5, Kenny, NW, 9-6; 5, Aiz. Krafka, NW, 9-6
High jump — 1, Scheer, NW, 5-1; 2, Kenny, NW, 4-10; 3, Brandt, NW, 4-10; 4, Swearingen, Hol, 4-8; 5, Drake, Has, 4-6; 6, Davis, Has, 4-6
Long jump — 1, Caspar, NW, 15-11; 2, Dandridge, NW, 15-7; 3, Kendall, Has, 15-7; 4, Bonsack, NW, 15-0; 5, Hudnall, NW, 14-11; 6, Katzberg, Has, 14-9
Triple jump — 1, Kendall, Has, 33-8; 2, Caspar, NW, 33-1; 3, Brandt, NW, 31-4; 4, Dandridge, NW, 30-1; 5, Bonsack, NW, 29-8; 6, Buhrman, NW, 29-4
100 hurdles — 1, Krafka, NW, 15.24; 2, Wieland, NW, 16.94; 3, Turman, Has, 17.34; 4, Brewer, NW, 18.24; 5, Suriano, NW, 18.34; 6, DeNeui, NW, 19.04
300 hurdles — 1, Turman, Has, 53.54; 2, Wieland, NW, 53.54; 3, Gowen, Has, 55.24; 4, Nelson, Hol, 56.84; 5, Vaughn, Hol, 57.14; 6, DeNeui, NW, 58.84
100 — 1, H. Satterly, Has, 12.64; 2, Nollette, Has, 12.94; 3, Marquardt, Hol, 13.34; 4, A, Satterly, Has, 13.64; 4, Tubbs, Has, 13.64; 6, Katzberg, Has, 13.84; 6, Cllassen, NW, 13.84
200 — 1, H. Satterly, Has, 27.24; 2, Tubbss, Has, 27.24; 3, Nollette, Has, 27.74; 4, Katzberg, Has, 28.24; 5, Ray, NW, 28.24; 6, Dandridge, NW, 28.34
400 — 1, Brandt, NW, 1:08.44; 2, Ochsner, Has, 1:08.64; 3, Avila, NW, 1:09.84; 4, Hudnall, NW, 1:10.14; 5, Drake, Has, 1:11.94; 6, Dorsey, NW, 1:12.64
800 — 1, Henry Perlich, Has, 2:30.24; 2, Shoemaker, Has, 2:35.43; 3, Beckby, Has, 2:36.74; 4, Mick, Has, 2:42.24; 5, Hermes, Has, 2:43.84; 6, Coi, Has, 2:49.64
1,600 — 1, Benson, Has, 6:03.24; 2, Laux, Has, 6:37.84; 3, Faimon, Has, 7:16.84; 4, Svoboda, NW, 7:19.74
400 relay — 1, Hastings (Tubbs, Coil, Kendall, H. Satterly) 52.44; 2, Holdrege 55.84
1,600 relay — 1, Hastings (Beckby, Katzberg, H. Satterly, Henry Perlich) 4:23.44; 2, Hastings (Nollette, A. Satterly, Coil, Shoemaker) 4:26.74; 3, Northwest 4:48:04